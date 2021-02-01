 

COFACE SA Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 25 January 2021 and 29 January 2021

Paris, 1st February 2021 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 25 January 2021 and 29 January 2021



Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session
of (Date) 		Transaction Number of
shares 		Weighted
average price 		Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of
 buyback 		 
 
Total 25/01/2021 32,500 8.3783 € 272,294 XPAR Cancellation  
1,700 8.3000 € 14,110 TQEX  
6,900 8.4272 € 58,148 CEUX  
2,000 8.1235 € 16,247 AQEU  
43,100 8.3712 € 360,799 €    
Total 26/01/2021 32,038 8.3181 € 266,495 XPAR Cancellation  
7,500 8.3115 € 62,336 CEUX  
39,538 8.3169 € 328,832 €    
Total 27/01/2021 34,000 8.0235 € 272,798 XPAR Cancellation  
7,500 7.9980 € 59,985 CEUX  
5,000 7.8309 € 39,154 AQEU  
46,500 7.9987 € 371,937 €    
Total 28/01/2021 25,000 8.0780 € 201,950 XPAR Cancellation  
25,000 8.0780 € 201,950 €    
Total 29/01/2021 28,205 8.2745 € 233,382 XPAR Cancellation  
28,205 8.2745 € 233,382 €    
Total 25/01/2021 - 29/01/2021 182,343 8.2093 € 1,496,900 €   Cancellation  


Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session
of (Date) 		Transaction Number of
 shares 		Weighted
average price 		Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of
 buyback 		 
 
25/01/2021 Purchase 289 8.6900 € 2,511.41 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 684 8.6900 € 5,943.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 311 8.6900 € 2,702.59 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 385 8.6400 € 3,326.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 189 8.6600 € 1,636.74 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 100 8.6600 € 866.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 1,350 8.6300 € 11,650.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 556 8.6000 € 4,781.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 30 8.5700 € 257.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 230 8.5700 € 1,971.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 35 8.5700 € 299.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 350 8.5700 € 2,999.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 298 8.5700 € 2,553.86 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.5700 € 4,285.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 29 8.5700 € 248.53 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.5500 € 8.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 402 8.5500 € 3,437.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 366 8.5200 € 3,118.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 355 8.4900 € 3,013.95 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 835 8.5000 € 7,097.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 422 8.5000 € 3,587.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 59 8.5000 € 501.50 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 94 8.5000 € 799.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 43 8.5000 € 365.50 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 54 8.5000 € 459.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 106 8.5000 € 901.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 294 8.4900 € 2,496.06 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 68 8.4900 € 577.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 718 8.4900 € 6,095.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 89 8.4700 € 753.83 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 300 8.4700 € 2,541.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 569 8.4600 € 4,813.74 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 358 8.3900 € 3,003.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 340 8.4100 € 2,859.40 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 101 8.4100 € 849.41 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 368 8.3800 € 3,083.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 593 8.4100 € 4,987.13 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 375 8.3900 € 3,146.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 544 8.3600 € 4,547.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 117 8.4300 € 986.31 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 297 8.4300 € 2,503.71 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 90 8.4300 € 758.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 578 8.4200 € 4,866.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 89 8.4000 € 747.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 750 8.4000 € 6,300.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 203 8.3900 € 1,703.17 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 727 8.3900 € 6,099.53 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 930 8.3900 € 7,802.70 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 270 8.3900 € 2,265.30 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 727 8.3900 € 6,099.53 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 203 8.3900 € 1,703.17 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 930 8.3900 € 7,802.70 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 343 8.3900 € 2,877.77 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 587 8.3900 € 4,924.93 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 10 8.3900 € 83.90 € CEUX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 684 8.3900 € 5,738.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 208 8.3700 € 1,740.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 307 8.3700 € 2,569.59 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 544 8.3700 € 4,553.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 17 8.4000 € 142.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 718 8.4000 € 6,031.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 80 8.4000 € 672.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 140 8.4000 € 1,176.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 266 8.4000 € 2,234.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 267 8.4000 € 2,242.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 54 8.3100 € 448.74 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 358 8.3100 € 2,974.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 192 8.3000 € 1,593.60 € TQEX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 1,508 8.3000 € 12,516.40 € TQEX Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 451 8.2400 € 3,716.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 354 8.2100 € 2,906.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 50 8.1900 € 409.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 173 8.1900 € 1,416.87 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 154 8.1900 € 1,261.26 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 360 8.1600 € 2,937.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 360 8.1100 € 2,919.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 750 8.1200 € 6,090.00 € AQEU Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 235 8.1200 € 1,908.20 € AQEU Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 320 8.1200 € 2,598.40 € AQEU Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 695 8.1300 € 5,650.35 € AQEU Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.1300 € 4,065.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 690 8.1300 € 5,609.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 611 8.1300 € 4,967.43 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 499 8.1300 € 4,056.87 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 865 8.1800 € 7,075.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 544 8.1800 € 4,449.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 11 8.2300 € 90.53 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 1,593 8.2900 € 13,205.97 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 453 8.3700 € 3,791.61 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 600 8.3700 € 5,022.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 184 8.3700 € 1,540.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 1,092 8.3600 € 9,129.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 379 8.3300 € 3,157.07 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 100 8.3300 € 833.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 71 8.3300 € 591.43 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 585 8.3300 € 4,873.05 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 153 8.3300 € 1,274.49 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 324 8.3400 € 2,702.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 925 8.3400 € 7,714.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 61 8.3700 € 510.57 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 292 8.3700 € 2,444.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 359 8.3400 € 2,994.06 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 694 8.3400 € 5,787.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 399 8.3400 € 3,327.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 355 8.3100 € 2,950.05 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 611 8.3100 € 5,077.41 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 425 8.3100 € 3,531.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 400 8.3100 € 3,324.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/01/2021 Purchase 439 8.3100 € 3,648.09 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 568 8.2700 € 4,697.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 611 8.2700 € 5,052.97 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 327 8.2700 € 2,704.29 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 401 8.2300 € 3,300.23 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 67 8.3100 € 556.77 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 69 8.2800 € 571.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 1,215 8.2800 € 10,060.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 612 8.3500 € 5,110.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 643 8.3500 € 5,369.05 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 1,162 8.3500 € 9,702.70 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 952 8.3400 € 7,939.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 1,062 8.3500 € 8,867.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 555 8.3500 € 4,634.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 639 8.3700 € 5,348.43 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 1,039 8.3500 € 8,675.65 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 954 8.3400 € 7,956.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 476 8.3800 € 3,988.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 356 8.3800 € 2,983.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 476 8.3900 € 3,993.64 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 327 8.3900 € 2,743.53 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 643 8.3900 € 5,394.77 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 2 8.4100 € 16.82 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 2 8.4100 € 16.82 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 170 8.4100 € 1,429.70 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 15 8.4100 € 126.15 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 2 8.4100 € 16.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 2 8.4100 € 16.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 237 8.4100 € 1,993.17 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 314 8.4300 € 2,647.02 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.4400 € 4,220.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 236 8.4400 € 1,991.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 2 8.4400 € 16.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 687 8.4200 € 5,784.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 1,248 8.4100 € 10,495.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 681 8.4000 € 5,720.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 409 8.3900 € 3,431.51 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 575 8.4100 € 4,835.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 360 8.3900 € 3,020.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 363 8.3900 € 3,045.57 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 19 8.3900 € 159.41 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 597 8.3900 € 5,008.83 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 4 8.4300 € 33.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 575 8.4300 € 4,847.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 176 8.4300 € 1,483.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 12 8.4200 € 101.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 317 8.4200 € 2,669.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 41 8.4200 € 345.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 361 8.4700 € 3,057.67 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 880 8.4600 € 7,444.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 475 8.4600 € 4,018.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 25 8.3800 € 209.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 433 8.3800 € 3,628.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 68 8.3500 € 567.80 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 65 8.3400 € 542.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 113 8.3400 € 942.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 190 8.3400 € 1,584.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 389 8.3300 € 3,240.37 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 182 8.3100 € 1,512.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 193 8.3100 € 1,603.83 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 367 8.2600 € 3,031.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 465 8.2700 € 3,845.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 429 8.2500 € 3,539.25 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 469 8.2500 € 3,869.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 394 8.2400 € 3,246.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 564 8.2400 € 4,647.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 11 8.2400 € 90.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 766 8.2400 € 6,311.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 556 8.2500 € 4,587.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 1,264 8.2500 € 10,428.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 366 8.2300 € 3,012.18 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 64 8.2300 € 526.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.2000 € 4,100.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 299 8.2000 € 2,451.80 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 191 8.2000 € 1,566.20 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 10 8.2000 € 82.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 490 8.2000 € 4,018.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.2000 € 4,100.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 170 8.2000 € 1,394.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 489 8.2400 € 4,029.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 879 8.2200 € 7,225.38 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 70 8.2000 € 574.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 151 8.2000 € 1,238.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 58 8.2000 € 475.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 167 8.2000 € 1,369.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 65 8.2600 € 536.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 484 8.2700 € 4,002.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 946 8.2700 € 7,823.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 398 8.2700 € 3,291.46 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 522 8.2600 € 4,311.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 1,022 8.2600 € 8,441.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 439 8.2100 € 3,604.19 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 326 8.2100 € 2,676.46 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.2100 € 8.21 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.2100 € 8.21 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 78 8.2100 € 640.38 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 607 8.2100 € 4,983.47 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/01/2021 Purchase 886 8.2000 € 7,265.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 10 8.1900 € 81.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 1,222 8.1900 € 10,008.18 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 79 8.1900 € 647.01 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 179 8.1500 € 1,458.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 254 8.1500 € 2,070.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 1,835 8.1800 € 15,010.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 567 8.1700 € 4,632.39 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 519 8.1800 € 4,245.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 474 8.1800 € 3,877.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 482 8.1600 € 3,933.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 707 8.1600 € 5,769.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 370 8.1300 € 3,008.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 1,375 8.1300 € 11,178.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 611 8.1300 € 4,967.43 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 112 8.1300 € 910.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 609 8.1100 € 4,938.99 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 2,367 8.1700 € 19,338.39 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 1,185 8.1200 € 9,622.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 699 8.1200 € 5,675.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 21 8.1200 € 170.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 401 8.1100 € 3,252.11 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 386 8.1100 € 3,130.46 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 380 8.1000 € 3,078.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 394 8.0900 € 3,187.46 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 480 8.1100 € 3,892.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 112 8.1200 € 909.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 361 8.1200 € 2,931.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 376 8.0900 € 3,041.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 371 8.0800 € 2,997.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.0600 € 4,030.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 118 8.0600 € 951.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.0300 € 4,015.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 191 8.0300 € 1,533.73 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 309 8.0300 € 2,481.27 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.0300 € 4,015.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.0300 € 1,606.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 300 8.0300 € 2,409.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.0300 € 4,015.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 264 8.0300 € 2,119.92 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 172 8.0300 € 1,381.16 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 64 8.0300 € 513.92 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.0300 € 4,015.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 376 8.0200 € 3,015.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 369 8.0000 € 2,952.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 370 8.0100 € 2,963.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 68 8.0000 € 544.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 191 8.0000 € 1,528.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 241 8.0000 € 1,928.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.0000 € 4,000.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.0000 € 4,000.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.0000 € 4,000.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 153 7.9900 € 1,222.47 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 332 7.9900 € 2,652.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 116 7.9900 € 926.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 329 7.9400 € 2,612.26 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 35 7.9400 € 277.90 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 270 8.0000 € 2,160.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 133 8.0000 € 1,064.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 365 8.0000 € 2,920.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 20 8.0000 € 160.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 275 8.0000 € 2,200.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 137 7.9600 € 1,090.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 239 7.9600 € 1,902.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 136 7.9400 € 1,079.84 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 436 7.9400 € 3,461.84 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 64 7.9400 € 508.16 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 64 7.9400 € 508.16 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 436 7.9400 € 3,461.84 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 300 7.9400 € 2,382.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 645 7.9600 € 5,134.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 445 7.9600 € 3,542.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 61 7.9400 € 484.34 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 139 7.9400 € 1,103.66 € CEUX Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 168 7.8800 € 1,323.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 611 7.9100 € 4,833.01 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 89 7.9100 € 703.99 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 68 7.9400 € 539.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 919 7.9400 € 7,296.86 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 82 7.9000 € 647.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 87 7.9000 € 687.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 226 7.9000 € 1,785.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 377 7.8700 € 2,966.99 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 70 7.8500 € 549.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 265 7.8500 € 2,080.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 34 7.8500 € 266.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 162 7.8500 € 1,271.70 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 127 7.8500 € 996.95 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 8 7.8500 € 62.80 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 254 7.8400 € 1,991.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 119 7.8400 € 932.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 96 7.8500 € 753.60 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 107 7.8500 € 839.95 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 18 7.8500 € 141.30 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 1 7.8500 € 7.85 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 87 7.8500 € 682.95 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 412 7.8500 € 3,234.20 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 137 7.8500 € 1,075.45 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 896 7.9000 € 7,078.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 350 7.8900 € 2,761.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 45 7.8900 € 355.05 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 363 7.8500 € 2,849.55 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 214 7.8500 € 1,679.90 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 500 7.8500 € 3,925.00 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 268 7.8500 € 2,103.80 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 500 7.8000 € 3,900.00 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 379 7.8200 € 2,963.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 283 7.8000 € 2,207.40 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 212 7.8000 € 1,653.60 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 5 7.8000 € 39.00 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 9 7.8000 € 70.20 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 326 7.8000 € 2,542.80 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 396 7.8200 € 3,096.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 35 7.8000 € 273.00 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 139 7.8000 € 1,084.20 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 10 7.8000 € 78.00 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 478 7.8500 € 3,752.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 316 7.8500 € 2,480.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 402 7.8600 € 3,159.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 784 7.8400 € 6,146.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 384 7.8200 € 3,002.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 127 7.8400 € 995.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 88 7.8400 € 689.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 443 7.8400 € 3,473.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 15 7.8400 € 117.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 405 7.8600 € 3,183.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 40 7.8600 € 314.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 395 7.8600 € 3,104.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 598 7.8600 € 4,700.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 159 7.8400 € 1,246.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 35 7.8400 € 274.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 465 7.8400 € 3,645.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 246 7.8500 € 1,931.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 366 7.8500 € 2,873.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 67 7.8500 € 525.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 951 7.8500 € 7,465.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 750 7.8300 € 5,872.50 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 208 7.8300 € 1,628.64 € AQEU Cancellation  
27/01/2021 Purchase 23 7.8300 € 180.09 € AQEU Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 1,419 7.7600 € 11,011.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 990 7.7900 € 7,712.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 400 7.7800 € 3,112.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 597 7.7900 € 4,650.63 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 404 7.7700 € 3,139.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 100 7.7600 € 776.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 57 7.7500 € 441.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 619 7.7500 € 4,797.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 469 7.7600 € 3,639.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 471 7.7600 € 3,654.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 405 7.6700 € 3,106.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 669 7.7500 € 5,184.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 468 7.7500 € 3,627.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 180 7.7700 € 1,398.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 431 7.7700 € 3,348.87 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 450 7.7700 € 3,496.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 668 7.7900 € 5,203.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 406 7.7700 € 3,154.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 390 7.7700 € 3,030.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 399 7.7600 € 3,096.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 267 7.8100 € 2,085.27 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 277 7.8100 € 2,163.37 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 88 7.8400 € 689.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 440 7.8400 € 3,449.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 536 7.9100 € 4,239.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 446 7.9200 € 3,532.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 29 7.9900 € 231.71 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 200 7.9900 € 1,598.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 409 7.9900 € 3,267.91 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 1 7.9600 € 7.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 397 7.9600 € 3,160.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 419 8.0600 € 3,377.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 398 8.0800 € 3,215.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 100 8.1400 € 814.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 460 8.1400 € 3,744.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 1,001 8.2600 € 8,268.26 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 529 8.2900 € 4,385.41 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 410 8.3600 € 3,427.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 62 8.3600 € 518.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 211 8.3600 € 1,763.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 62 8.3600 € 518.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 57 8.3600 € 476.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 31 8.3500 € 258.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 600 8.3500 € 5,010.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 29 8.4000 € 243.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 478 8.4000 € 4,015.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.3900 € 1,678.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.3900 € 1,678.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 48 8.4100 € 403.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 493 8.4100 € 4,146.13 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 262 8.4200 € 2,206.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 313 8.4200 € 2,635.46 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 551 8.4500 € 4,655.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 504 8.4600 € 4,263.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 702 8.5000 € 5,967.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 678 8.4900 € 5,756.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 380 8.5000 € 3,230.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 800 8.5000 € 6,800.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 17 8.4900 € 144.33 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 469 8.4900 € 3,981.81 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 250 8.5000 € 2,125.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
28/01/2021 Purchase 1,204 8.5000 € 10,234.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 445 8.3500 € 3,715.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 1,112 8.3500 € 9,285.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 495 8.3200 € 4,118.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.2100 € 1,642.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 99 8.2100 € 812.79 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 90 8.2100 € 738.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 504 8.2600 € 4,163.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 107 8.2600 € 883.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 853 8.2600 € 7,045.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 586 8.3300 € 4,881.38 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 1,122 8.3400 € 9,357.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 753 8.3500 € 6,287.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 649 8.3600 € 5,425.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 296 8.3400 € 2,468.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 98 8.3400 € 817.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 537 8.3500 € 4,483.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 541 8.3700 € 4,528.17 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 600 8.3600 € 5,016.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 103 8.3600 € 861.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 367 8.3000 € 3,046.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 700 8.3700 € 5,859.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 421 8.3700 € 3,523.77 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 550 8.3600 € 4,598.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 60 8.3600 € 501.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 420 8.3700 € 3,515.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 259 8.3600 € 2,165.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 258 8.3600 € 2,156.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 30 8.3700 € 251.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 472 8.3200 € 3,927.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 381 8.2800 € 3,154.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 361 8.2600 € 2,981.86 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 372 8.2600 € 3,072.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 370 8.2600 € 3,056.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.2600 € 1,652.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 161 8.2600 € 1,329.86 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 372 8.2500 € 3,069.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 364 8.2100 € 2,988.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 418 8.1900 € 3,423.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 527 8.1400 € 4,289.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 330 8.2400 € 2,719.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 245 8.2400 € 2,018.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 487 8.2600 € 4,022.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.2600 € 8.26 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 10 8.2500 € 82.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 443 8.2300 € 3,645.89 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 53 8.2300 € 436.19 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 147 8.2300 € 1,209.81 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 333 8.2300 € 2,740.59 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 733 8.2200 € 6,025.26 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 559 8.2300 € 4,600.57 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 90 8.1900 € 737.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 7 8.2100 € 57.47 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 592 8.2100 € 4,860.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 100 8.2500 € 825.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 8 8.2500 € 66.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 989 8.2700 € 8,179.03 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 184 8.2600 € 1,519.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 526 8.2600 € 4,344.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 663 8.2400 € 5,463.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 90 8.2200 € 739.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 122 8.2200 € 1,002.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 9 8.2200 € 73.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 18 8.2200 € 147.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 364 8.2300 € 2,995.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 68 8.2300 € 559.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 21 8.2200 € 172.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 1,079 8.2200 € 8,869.38 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 565 8.2200 € 4,644.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 830 8.2200 € 6,822.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 619 8.1800 € 5,063.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 66 8.1800 € 539.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 29 8.1800 € 237.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 373 8.1700 € 3,047.41 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 1,048 8.1800 € 8,572.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 46 8.1800 € 376.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 100 8.1800 € 818.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
29/01/2021 Purchase 5 8.1900 € 40.95 € XPAR Cancellation  


CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 
Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com 		Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com
   

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.

 

Coface: for trade

With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.

www.coface.com

 

 


COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 





1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.



Attachment




COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 25 January 2021 and 29 January 2021

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse

