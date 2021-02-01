COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 25 January 2021 and 29 January 2021





Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website ( http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements , under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback Total 25/01/2021 32,500 8.3783 € 272,294 XPAR Cancellation 1,700 8.3000 € 14,110 TQEX 6,900 8.4272 € 58,148 CEUX 2,000 8.1235 € 16,247 AQEU 43,100 8.3712 € 360,799 € Total 26/01/2021 32,038 8.3181 € 266,495 XPAR Cancellation 7,500 8.3115 € 62,336 CEUX 39,538 8.3169 € 328,832 € Total 27/01/2021 34,000 8.0235 € 272,798 XPAR Cancellation 7,500 7.9980 € 59,985 CEUX 5,000 7.8309 € 39,154 AQEU 46,500 7.9987 € 371,937 € Total 28/01/2021 25,000 8.0780 € 201,950 XPAR Cancellation 25,000 8.0780 € 201,950 € Total 29/01/2021 28,205 8.2745 € 233,382 XPAR Cancellation 28,205 8.2745 € 233,382 € Total 25/01/2021 - 29/01/2021 182,343 8.2093 € 1,496,900 € Cancellation





Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback 25/01/2021 Purchase 289 8.6900 € 2,511.41 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 684 8.6900 € 5,943.96 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 311 8.6900 € 2,702.59 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 385 8.6400 € 3,326.40 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 189 8.6600 € 1,636.74 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 100 8.6600 € 866.00 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 1,350 8.6300 € 11,650.50 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 556 8.6000 € 4,781.60 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 30 8.5700 € 257.10 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 230 8.5700 € 1,971.10 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 35 8.5700 € 299.95 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 350 8.5700 € 2,999.50 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 298 8.5700 € 2,553.86 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.5700 € 4,285.00 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 29 8.5700 € 248.53 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.5500 € 8.55 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 402 8.5500 € 3,437.10 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 366 8.5200 € 3,118.32 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 355 8.4900 € 3,013.95 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 835 8.5000 € 7,097.50 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 422 8.5000 € 3,587.00 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 59 8.5000 € 501.50 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 94 8.5000 € 799.00 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 43 8.5000 € 365.50 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 54 8.5000 € 459.00 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 106 8.5000 € 901.00 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 294 8.4900 € 2,496.06 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 68 8.4900 € 577.32 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 718 8.4900 € 6,095.82 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 89 8.4700 € 753.83 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 300 8.4700 € 2,541.00 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 569 8.4600 € 4,813.74 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 358 8.3900 € 3,003.62 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 340 8.4100 € 2,859.40 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 101 8.4100 € 849.41 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 368 8.3800 € 3,083.84 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 593 8.4100 € 4,987.13 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 375 8.3900 € 3,146.25 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 544 8.3600 € 4,547.84 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 117 8.4300 € 986.31 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 297 8.4300 € 2,503.71 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 90 8.4300 € 758.70 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 578 8.4200 € 4,866.76 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 89 8.4000 € 747.60 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 750 8.4000 € 6,300.00 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 203 8.3900 € 1,703.17 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 727 8.3900 € 6,099.53 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 930 8.3900 € 7,802.70 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 270 8.3900 € 2,265.30 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 727 8.3900 € 6,099.53 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 203 8.3900 € 1,703.17 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 930 8.3900 € 7,802.70 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 343 8.3900 € 2,877.77 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 587 8.3900 € 4,924.93 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 10 8.3900 € 83.90 € CEUX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 684 8.3900 € 5,738.76 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 208 8.3700 € 1,740.96 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 307 8.3700 € 2,569.59 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 544 8.3700 € 4,553.28 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 17 8.4000 € 142.80 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 718 8.4000 € 6,031.20 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 80 8.4000 € 672.00 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 140 8.4000 € 1,176.00 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 266 8.4000 € 2,234.40 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 267 8.4000 € 2,242.80 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 54 8.3100 € 448.74 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 358 8.3100 € 2,974.98 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 192 8.3000 € 1,593.60 € TQEX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 1,508 8.3000 € 12,516.40 € TQEX Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 451 8.2400 € 3,716.24 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 354 8.2100 € 2,906.34 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 50 8.1900 € 409.50 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 173 8.1900 € 1,416.87 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 154 8.1900 € 1,261.26 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 360 8.1600 € 2,937.60 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 360 8.1100 € 2,919.60 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 750 8.1200 € 6,090.00 € AQEU Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 235 8.1200 € 1,908.20 € AQEU Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 320 8.1200 € 2,598.40 € AQEU Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 695 8.1300 € 5,650.35 € AQEU Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.1300 € 4,065.00 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 690 8.1300 € 5,609.70 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 611 8.1300 € 4,967.43 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 499 8.1300 € 4,056.87 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 865 8.1800 € 7,075.70 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 544 8.1800 € 4,449.92 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 11 8.2300 € 90.53 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 1,593 8.2900 € 13,205.97 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 453 8.3700 € 3,791.61 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 600 8.3700 € 5,022.00 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 184 8.3700 € 1,540.08 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 1,092 8.3600 € 9,129.12 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 379 8.3300 € 3,157.07 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 100 8.3300 € 833.00 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 71 8.3300 € 591.43 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 585 8.3300 € 4,873.05 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 153 8.3300 € 1,274.49 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 324 8.3400 € 2,702.16 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 925 8.3400 € 7,714.50 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 61 8.3700 € 510.57 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 292 8.3700 € 2,444.04 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 359 8.3400 € 2,994.06 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 694 8.3400 € 5,787.96 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 399 8.3400 € 3,327.66 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 355 8.3100 € 2,950.05 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 611 8.3100 € 5,077.41 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 425 8.3100 € 3,531.75 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 400 8.3100 € 3,324.00 € XPAR Cancellation 25/01/2021 Purchase 439 8.3100 € 3,648.09 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 568 8.2700 € 4,697.36 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 611 8.2700 € 5,052.97 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 327 8.2700 € 2,704.29 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 401 8.2300 € 3,300.23 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 67 8.3100 € 556.77 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 69 8.2800 € 571.32 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 1,215 8.2800 € 10,060.20 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 612 8.3500 € 5,110.20 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 643 8.3500 € 5,369.05 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 1,162 8.3500 € 9,702.70 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 952 8.3400 € 7,939.68 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 1,062 8.3500 € 8,867.70 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 555 8.3500 € 4,634.25 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 639 8.3700 € 5,348.43 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 1,039 8.3500 € 8,675.65 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 954 8.3400 € 7,956.36 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 476 8.3800 € 3,988.88 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 356 8.3800 € 2,983.28 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 476 8.3900 € 3,993.64 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 327 8.3900 € 2,743.53 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 643 8.3900 € 5,394.77 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 2 8.4100 € 16.82 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 2 8.4100 € 16.82 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 170 8.4100 € 1,429.70 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 15 8.4100 € 126.15 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 2 8.4100 € 16.82 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 2 8.4100 € 16.82 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 237 8.4100 € 1,993.17 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 314 8.4300 € 2,647.02 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.4400 € 4,220.00 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 236 8.4400 € 1,991.84 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 2 8.4400 € 16.88 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 687 8.4200 € 5,784.54 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 1,248 8.4100 € 10,495.68 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 681 8.4000 € 5,720.40 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 409 8.3900 € 3,431.51 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 575 8.4100 € 4,835.75 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 360 8.3900 € 3,020.40 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 363 8.3900 € 3,045.57 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 19 8.3900 € 159.41 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 597 8.3900 € 5,008.83 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 4 8.4300 € 33.72 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 575 8.4300 € 4,847.25 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 176 8.4300 € 1,483.68 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 12 8.4200 € 101.04 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 317 8.4200 € 2,669.14 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 41 8.4200 € 345.22 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 361 8.4700 € 3,057.67 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 880 8.4600 € 7,444.80 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 475 8.4600 € 4,018.50 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 25 8.3800 € 209.50 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 433 8.3800 € 3,628.54 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 68 8.3500 € 567.80 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 65 8.3400 € 542.10 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 113 8.3400 € 942.42 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 190 8.3400 € 1,584.60 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 389 8.3300 € 3,240.37 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 182 8.3100 € 1,512.42 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 193 8.3100 € 1,603.83 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 367 8.2600 € 3,031.42 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 465 8.2700 € 3,845.55 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 429 8.2500 € 3,539.25 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 469 8.2500 € 3,869.25 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 394 8.2400 € 3,246.56 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 564 8.2400 € 4,647.36 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 11 8.2400 € 90.64 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 766 8.2400 € 6,311.84 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 556 8.2500 € 4,587.00 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 1,264 8.2500 € 10,428.00 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 366 8.2300 € 3,012.18 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 64 8.2300 € 526.72 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.2000 € 4,100.00 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 299 8.2000 € 2,451.80 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 191 8.2000 € 1,566.20 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 10 8.2000 € 82.00 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 490 8.2000 € 4,018.00 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.2000 € 4,100.00 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 170 8.2000 € 1,394.00 € CEUX Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 489 8.2400 € 4,029.36 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 879 8.2200 € 7,225.38 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 70 8.2000 € 574.00 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 151 8.2000 € 1,238.20 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 58 8.2000 € 475.60 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 167 8.2000 € 1,369.40 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 65 8.2600 € 536.90 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 484 8.2700 € 4,002.68 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 946 8.2700 € 7,823.42 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 398 8.2700 € 3,291.46 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 522 8.2600 € 4,311.72 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 1,022 8.2600 € 8,441.72 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 439 8.2100 € 3,604.19 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 326 8.2100 € 2,676.46 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.2100 € 8.21 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.2100 € 8.21 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 78 8.2100 € 640.38 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 607 8.2100 € 4,983.47 € XPAR Cancellation 26/01/2021 Purchase 886 8.2000 € 7,265.20 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 10 8.1900 € 81.90 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 1,222 8.1900 € 10,008.18 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 79 8.1900 € 647.01 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 179 8.1500 € 1,458.85 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 254 8.1500 € 2,070.10 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 1,835 8.1800 € 15,010.30 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 567 8.1700 € 4,632.39 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 519 8.1800 € 4,245.42 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 474 8.1800 € 3,877.32 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 482 8.1600 € 3,933.12 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 707 8.1600 € 5,769.12 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 370 8.1300 € 3,008.10 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 1,375 8.1300 € 11,178.75 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 611 8.1300 € 4,967.43 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 112 8.1300 € 910.56 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 609 8.1100 € 4,938.99 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 2,367 8.1700 € 19,338.39 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 1,185 8.1200 € 9,622.20 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 699 8.1200 € 5,675.88 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 21 8.1200 € 170.52 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 401 8.1100 € 3,252.11 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 386 8.1100 € 3,130.46 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 380 8.1000 € 3,078.00 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 394 8.0900 € 3,187.46 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 480 8.1100 € 3,892.80 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 112 8.1200 € 909.44 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 361 8.1200 € 2,931.32 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 376 8.0900 € 3,041.84 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 371 8.0800 € 2,997.68 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.0600 € 4,030.00 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 118 8.0600 € 951.08 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.0300 € 4,015.00 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 191 8.0300 € 1,533.73 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 309 8.0300 € 2,481.27 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.0300 € 4,015.00 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.0300 € 1,606.00 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 300 8.0300 € 2,409.00 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.0300 € 4,015.00 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 264 8.0300 € 2,119.92 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 172 8.0300 € 1,381.16 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 64 8.0300 € 513.92 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.0300 € 4,015.00 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 376 8.0200 € 3,015.52 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 369 8.0000 € 2,952.00 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 370 8.0100 € 2,963.70 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 68 8.0000 € 544.00 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 191 8.0000 € 1,528.00 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 241 8.0000 € 1,928.00 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.0000 € 4,000.00 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.0000 € 4,000.00 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.0000 € 4,000.00 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 153 7.9900 € 1,222.47 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 332 7.9900 € 2,652.68 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 116 7.9900 € 926.84 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 329 7.9400 € 2,612.26 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 35 7.9400 € 277.90 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 270 8.0000 € 2,160.00 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 133 8.0000 € 1,064.00 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 365 8.0000 € 2,920.00 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 20 8.0000 € 160.00 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 275 8.0000 € 2,200.00 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 137 7.9600 € 1,090.52 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 239 7.9600 € 1,902.44 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 136 7.9400 € 1,079.84 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 436 7.9400 € 3,461.84 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 64 7.9400 € 508.16 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 64 7.9400 € 508.16 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 436 7.9400 € 3,461.84 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 300 7.9400 € 2,382.00 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 645 7.9600 € 5,134.20 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 445 7.9600 € 3,542.20 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 61 7.9400 € 484.34 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 139 7.9400 € 1,103.66 € CEUX Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 168 7.8800 € 1,323.84 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 611 7.9100 € 4,833.01 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 89 7.9100 € 703.99 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 68 7.9400 € 539.92 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 919 7.9400 € 7,296.86 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 82 7.9000 € 647.80 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 87 7.9000 € 687.30 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 226 7.9000 € 1,785.40 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 377 7.8700 € 2,966.99 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 70 7.8500 € 549.50 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 265 7.8500 € 2,080.25 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 34 7.8500 € 266.90 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 162 7.8500 € 1,271.70 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 127 7.8500 € 996.95 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 8 7.8500 € 62.80 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 254 7.8400 € 1,991.36 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 119 7.8400 € 932.96 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 96 7.8500 € 753.60 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 107 7.8500 € 839.95 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 18 7.8500 € 141.30 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 1 7.8500 € 7.85 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 87 7.8500 € 682.95 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 412 7.8500 € 3,234.20 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 137 7.8500 € 1,075.45 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 896 7.9000 € 7,078.40 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 350 7.8900 € 2,761.50 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 45 7.8900 € 355.05 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 363 7.8500 € 2,849.55 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 214 7.8500 € 1,679.90 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 500 7.8500 € 3,925.00 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 268 7.8500 € 2,103.80 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 500 7.8000 € 3,900.00 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 379 7.8200 € 2,963.78 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 283 7.8000 € 2,207.40 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 212 7.8000 € 1,653.60 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 5 7.8000 € 39.00 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 9 7.8000 € 70.20 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 326 7.8000 € 2,542.80 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 396 7.8200 € 3,096.72 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 35 7.8000 € 273.00 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 139 7.8000 € 1,084.20 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 10 7.8000 € 78.00 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 478 7.8500 € 3,752.30 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 316 7.8500 € 2,480.60 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 402 7.8600 € 3,159.72 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 784 7.8400 € 6,146.56 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 384 7.8200 € 3,002.88 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 127 7.8400 € 995.68 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 88 7.8400 € 689.92 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 443 7.8400 € 3,473.12 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 15 7.8400 € 117.60 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 405 7.8600 € 3,183.30 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 40 7.8600 € 314.40 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 395 7.8600 € 3,104.70 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 598 7.8600 € 4,700.28 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 159 7.8400 € 1,246.56 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 35 7.8400 € 274.40 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 465 7.8400 € 3,645.60 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 246 7.8500 € 1,931.10 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 366 7.8500 € 2,873.10 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 67 7.8500 € 525.95 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 951 7.8500 € 7,465.35 € XPAR Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 750 7.8300 € 5,872.50 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 208 7.8300 € 1,628.64 € AQEU Cancellation 27/01/2021 Purchase 23 7.8300 € 180.09 € AQEU Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 1,419 7.7600 € 11,011.44 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 990 7.7900 € 7,712.10 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 400 7.7800 € 3,112.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 597 7.7900 € 4,650.63 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 404 7.7700 € 3,139.08 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 100 7.7600 € 776.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 57 7.7500 € 441.75 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 619 7.7500 € 4,797.25 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 469 7.7600 € 3,639.44 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 471 7.7600 € 3,654.96 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 405 7.6700 € 3,106.35 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 669 7.7500 € 5,184.75 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 468 7.7500 € 3,627.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 180 7.7700 € 1,398.60 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 431 7.7700 € 3,348.87 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 450 7.7700 € 3,496.50 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 668 7.7900 € 5,203.72 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 406 7.7700 € 3,154.62 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 390 7.7700 € 3,030.30 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 399 7.7600 € 3,096.24 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 267 7.8100 € 2,085.27 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 277 7.8100 € 2,163.37 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 88 7.8400 € 689.92 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 440 7.8400 € 3,449.60 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 536 7.9100 € 4,239.76 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 446 7.9200 € 3,532.32 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 29 7.9900 € 231.71 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 200 7.9900 € 1,598.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 409 7.9900 € 3,267.91 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 1 7.9600 € 7.96 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 397 7.9600 € 3,160.12 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 419 8.0600 € 3,377.14 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 398 8.0800 € 3,215.84 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 100 8.1400 € 814.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 460 8.1400 € 3,744.40 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 1,001 8.2600 € 8,268.26 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 529 8.2900 € 4,385.41 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 410 8.3600 € 3,427.60 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 62 8.3600 € 518.32 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 211 8.3600 € 1,763.96 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 62 8.3600 € 518.32 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 57 8.3600 € 476.52 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 31 8.3500 € 258.85 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 600 8.3500 € 5,010.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 29 8.4000 € 243.60 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 478 8.4000 € 4,015.20 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.3900 € 1,678.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.3900 € 1,678.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 48 8.4100 € 403.68 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 493 8.4100 € 4,146.13 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 262 8.4200 € 2,206.04 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 313 8.4200 € 2,635.46 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 551 8.4500 € 4,655.95 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 504 8.4600 € 4,263.84 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 702 8.5000 € 5,967.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 678 8.4900 € 5,756.22 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 380 8.5000 € 3,230.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 800 8.5000 € 6,800.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 17 8.4900 € 144.33 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 469 8.4900 € 3,981.81 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 250 8.5000 € 2,125.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/01/2021 Purchase 1,204 8.5000 € 10,234.00 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 445 8.3500 € 3,715.75 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 1,112 8.3500 € 9,285.20 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 495 8.3200 € 4,118.40 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.2100 € 1,642.00 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 99 8.2100 € 812.79 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 90 8.2100 € 738.90 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 504 8.2600 € 4,163.04 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 107 8.2600 € 883.82 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 853 8.2600 € 7,045.78 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 586 8.3300 € 4,881.38 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 1,122 8.3400 € 9,357.48 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 753 8.3500 € 6,287.55 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 649 8.3600 € 5,425.64 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 296 8.3400 € 2,468.64 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 98 8.3400 € 817.32 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 537 8.3500 € 4,483.95 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 541 8.3700 € 4,528.17 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 600 8.3600 € 5,016.00 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 103 8.3600 € 861.08 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 367 8.3000 € 3,046.10 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 700 8.3700 € 5,859.00 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 421 8.3700 € 3,523.77 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 550 8.3600 € 4,598.00 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 60 8.3600 € 501.60 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 420 8.3700 € 3,515.40 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 259 8.3600 € 2,165.24 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 258 8.3600 € 2,156.88 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 30 8.3700 € 251.10 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 472 8.3200 € 3,927.04 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 381 8.2800 € 3,154.68 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 361 8.2600 € 2,981.86 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 372 8.2600 € 3,072.72 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 370 8.2600 € 3,056.20 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.2600 € 1,652.00 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 161 8.2600 € 1,329.86 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 372 8.2500 € 3,069.00 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 364 8.2100 € 2,988.44 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 418 8.1900 € 3,423.42 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 527 8.1400 € 4,289.78 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 330 8.2400 € 2,719.20 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 245 8.2400 € 2,018.80 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 487 8.2600 € 4,022.62 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.2600 € 8.26 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 10 8.2500 € 82.50 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 443 8.2300 € 3,645.89 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 53 8.2300 € 436.19 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 147 8.2300 € 1,209.81 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 333 8.2300 € 2,740.59 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 733 8.2200 € 6,025.26 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 559 8.2300 € 4,600.57 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 90 8.1900 € 737.10 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 7 8.2100 € 57.47 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 592 8.2100 € 4,860.32 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 100 8.2500 € 825.00 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 8 8.2500 € 66.00 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 989 8.2700 € 8,179.03 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 184 8.2600 € 1,519.84 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 526 8.2600 € 4,344.76 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 663 8.2400 € 5,463.12 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 90 8.2200 € 739.80 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 122 8.2200 € 1,002.84 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 9 8.2200 € 73.98 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 18 8.2200 € 147.96 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 364 8.2300 € 2,995.72 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 68 8.2300 € 559.64 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 21 8.2200 € 172.62 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 1,079 8.2200 € 8,869.38 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 565 8.2200 € 4,644.30 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 830 8.2200 € 6,822.60 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 619 8.1800 € 5,063.42 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 66 8.1800 € 539.88 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 29 8.1800 € 237.22 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 373 8.1700 € 3,047.41 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 1,048 8.1800 € 8,572.64 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 46 8.1800 € 376.28 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 100 8.1800 € 818.00 € XPAR Cancellation 29/01/2021 Purchase 5 8.1900 € 40.95 € XPAR Cancellation





1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.







