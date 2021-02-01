NoHo Partners provides further information about the progress of financing negotiations
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 February 2021 at 18:30
On 10 November 2020, with the release of its interim report for the third quarter, NoHo Partners Plc announced that it will begin financing negotiations with its financers. The future financing package will secure the Group’s financial position over the coming years.
The negotiations are coming to a close and they have progressed in a spirit of good mutual understanding. The Group will announce the outcome as soon as the negotiations have been concluded.
NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.
NoHo Partners corporate website: www.noho.fi/en
NoHo Partners consumer website: www.ravintola.fi/en
