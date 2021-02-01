Immunicum AB (publ) Announces New Interim CFO Lotta Ferm

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today that effective immediately, Lotta Ferm will join the leadership team as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) succeeding Peter Hein, who will leave at the end of February. The overlap will allow for a smooth transition process during the month of February.

“As we rapidly advance our ongoing integration process, we welcome Lotta who has substantial experience with life science and biotech companies,” stated Sven Rohmann, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Immunicum. “We thank Peter for his support through our transaction and look forward to Lotta’s contribution while we build a strong foundation for our further growth.”

Lotta Ferm has nearly 30 years of finance and controlling experience from a range of corporations including most recently Doktor24 Healthcare AB and Medivir AB in the healthcare and life science sectors. She has held CFO, Head of Finance and Head of Controlling positions consistently over the last decade and led the corporate finance and accounting functions for multiple transitions for dynamic and innovative companies. She holds a degree in Business Administration and Economics from Kristianstad and Växjö University.

For more information, please contact:

Sven Rohmann, M.D., Ph.D., CEO

Telephone: +46 8 732 8400

E-mail: info@immunicum.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jonas Rodny and Carolin Wiken

Paues Åberg Communications

Telephone: +46 76 190 90 51

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com



Media Relations

Eva Mulder and Sophia Hergenhan, Ph.D.

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 172 861 8540

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is leveraging its unparalleled expertise in dendritic cell biology to develop novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. With complementary therapeutic approaches in Phase II clinical development that are based on intratumoral priming and cancer relapse vaccination, the company aims to improve survival outcomes and quality of life for a broad population of cancer patients. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

Attachment