 

Number of voting rights as of January 31, 2021

Nicox SA
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 37,030,335

Head Office:
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis 
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642

On February 1, 2021,

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF)

  As of January 31, 2021
Total number of shares composing the share capital 37,030,335
Total number of voting rights 37,030,335
Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights 37,030,335

---------------
www.nicox.com
Phone: +33 4-97-24-53-00
Fax : +33 4-97-24-53-99

 

Attachment




