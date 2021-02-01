Hank Azaria Leads Star-studded Online Poker Home Game Series at PokerStars.net

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online poker unites stars from stage and screen for virtual battles and banter in the new Hank's Home Game series at leading global online poker platform, PokerStars.net. The star-studded online PokerStars.net Home Game features six celebrities interacting and competing on camera to win their share of a $50,000 donation to the charities closest to their hearts.

Hosted by actor Hank Azaria, poker lovers and celebrity fans are invited to watch the action from the comfort of their own home. The first star-studded home game is live now on the PokerStars.net YouTube channel, and features Hank and friends Don Cheadle, Jon Hamm, Michael Ian Black, Josh Charles and Michael Cera competing to win the largest slice of $50,000 for their chosen charity. No charity chosen is left out as the amount donated by PokerStars.net on each celebrity's behalf is determined by the amount of play money chips won by each player by the time the home game comes to an end.

Along with Azaria, there are plenty more guests set to take a hot seat at the Home Games table, including Amy Schumer and Jack Black.

Host Hank Azaria said: "Hank's Home Game is all about great company and good conversation. Whilst we hope our Home Game will keep everyone entertained, it has also been a chance to continue raising money for charity. I am delighted that I have been able to work with PokerStars.net on this fun series, and I hope people enjoy it much as we enjoyed playing."

Associate Director, Group Public Relations at PokerStars.net, Rebecca McAdam Willetts, said: "Providing entertainment for our community is at the heart of everything we do at PokerStars.net and Hank's Home Game is a great reflection of this. Our Home Games are a great way for people to connect and compete for free from home. Hank and many of his talented guests' natural passion for poker has made bringing them together for good causes a real pleasure. We hope it also provides entertainment for viewers at home."

The first episode can be viewed here.

Hank's Home Game follows on from Stars CALL for Action in May 2020 where more than $1 million was donated to charities as more than 90 celebrities came together to play poker. David Costabile took down the tournament and $100,000 was donated to his chosen charity World Central Kitchen to supply food to those who need it most.

PokerStars.net Home Games allow you to take your local home game onto the online felt, so you can play with friends and family from all over the world.

