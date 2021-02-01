 

Hank Azaria Leads Star-studded Online Poker Home Game Series at PokerStars.net

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 17:46  |  30   |   |   

Global stars compete and connect for good in new 'Hank's Home Game', powered by PokerStars.net

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online poker unites stars from stage and screen for virtual battles and banter in the new Hank's Home Game series at leading global online poker platform, PokerStars.net. The star-studded online PokerStars.net Home Game features six celebrities interacting and competing on camera to win their share of a $50,000 donation to the charities closest to their hearts. 

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8848751-hank-azaria-leads-star-studded-online-poker-home-game-series/

Hosted by actor Hank Azaria, poker lovers and celebrity fans are invited to watch the action from the comfort of their own home. The first star-studded home game is live now on the PokerStars.net YouTube channel, and features Hank and friends Don Cheadle, Jon Hamm, Michael Ian Black, Josh Charles and Michael Cera competing to win the largest slice of $50,000 for their chosen charity. No charity chosen is left out as the amount donated by PokerStars.net on each celebrity's behalf is determined by the amount of play money chips won by each player by the time the home game comes to an end.

Along with Azaria, there are plenty more guests set to take a hot seat at the Home Games table, including Amy Schumer and Jack Black.

Host Hank Azaria said: "Hank's Home Game is all about great company and good conversation. Whilst we hope our Home Game will keep everyone entertained, it has also been a chance to continue raising money for charity. I am delighted that I have been able to work with PokerStars.net on this fun series, and I hope people enjoy it much as we enjoyed playing."

Associate Director, Group Public Relations at PokerStars.net, Rebecca McAdam Willetts, said: "Providing entertainment for our community is at the heart of everything we do at PokerStars.net and Hank's Home Game is a great reflection of this. Our Home Games are a great way for people to connect and compete for free from home. Hank and many of his talented guests' natural passion for poker has made bringing them together for good causes a real pleasure. We hope it also provides entertainment for viewers at home."

The first episode can be viewed here.

Hank's Home Game follows on from Stars CALL for Action in May 2020 where more than $1 million was donated to charities as more than 90 celebrities came together to play poker. David Costabile took down the tournament and $100,000 was donated to his chosen charity World Central Kitchen to supply food to those who need it most.

PokerStars.net Home Games allow you to take your local home game onto the online felt, so you can play with friends and family from all over the world.

Play Free at PokerStars.net

This is not a gambling site and does not provide an opportunity to win real money.

Our games are intended for individuals aged 18 and above for amusement purposes only.

Practice or success at social games does not imply future success at real money gambling.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About PokerStars.net

PokerStars.net is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR).

Play For Free at PokerStars.net. This site does not provide an opportunity to win real money. 18+ only. Play responsibly.  

https://www.PokerStars.net/about/responsible-gaming/

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430489/Hanks_Home_Game_at_PokerStars_is_now_live.mp4 
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430473/Hanks_Home_Game__PokerStars.jpg  
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164298/PokerStars_Logo.jpg  

 

Hank’s Home Game Online Poker Home Game at PokerStars

 

 

 

PokerStars Logo

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hank Azaria Leads Star-studded Online Poker Home Game Series at PokerStars.net Global stars compete and connect for good in new 'Hank's Home Game', powered by PokerStars.net ONCHAN, Isle of Man, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Online poker unites stars from stage and screen for virtual battles and banter in the new Hank's Home …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Crypto Broker AG, the brokerage division of Crypto Finance Group, receives the FINMA Securities ...
Bitcoin Association appoints first China-based technical outreach specialist to increase enterprise ...(1) 
Two-year A Level Scholarships, Offering A Gateway to the World's Best Universities, Accepting ...
Megaport Adds IT Sales Veteran Rodney Foreman to the Executive Team as Chief Revenue Officer
Cytiva acquires Vanrx Pharmasystems, Canadian aseptic filling innovator
Toyobo develops new functional OPP barrier film
Seegene develops world first COVID-19 variant test capable of identifying origins of virus variants
Esinsa - A Seamless Match in the Iberian Market
AppGallery Users Amongst the First to Play Save Eddy Smile Globally
In Honor of American Heart Month, Lipton & The Singing Surgeons Release Cover Album "Put A Little ...
Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
eHealth Market worth $193.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods