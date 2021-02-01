 

ASMALLWORLD AG and Miles & More extend their partnership

ASMALLWORLD AG and Miles & More extend their partnership

ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) and Miles & More extend their partnership

Zurich, 01.02.2021 - Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced that it has extended its partnership with Miles & More, the frequent flyer and award programme of the Lufthansa Group. With its Prestige membership, ASMALLWORLD offers its customers many benefits that make travel more enjoyable, including 250,000 award miles from Miles & More, which can be redeemed for flights or other benefits. Both parties are very satisfied with the cooperation so far and look forward to working together in the future.

ASMALLWORLD AG and Miles & More GmbH, operator of Europe's leading frequent flyer and rewards programme, have extended their partnership. The two parties first began cooperating at the end of 2017 to jointly offer the ASMALLWORLD Prestige membership. With this membership, customers benefit from exclusive travel privileges, including 250,000 Miles & More award miles, which can be redeemed for flights or other benefits. The ASMALLWORLD Prestige membership is offered for EUR 5,200.

"Our partnership with Miles & More has been very positive for both parties, so I'm thrilled to continue this strong collaboration with such a trusted partner, offering real benefits to our members," comments ASMALLWORLD CEO Jan Luescher.

The ASMALLWORLD Prestige Membership - "Travel the World in Style"

The ASMALLWORLD Prestige Membership offers its customers exclusive travel privileges. It covers all essential travel needs, allowing customers to travel in comfort and style.

Partners for this exclusive travel membership include Miles & More, DISCOVERY, Jumeirah and Sixt.

The ASMALLWORLD Prestige Membership has a sales price of EUR 5,200 and includes the following travel privileges:

  • 250,000 award miles from Miles & More
  • Unlimited access to over 900 airport lounges with DragonPass
  • The World's Finest Clubs membership, which gives exclusive VIP access to over 200 clubs and bars around the world
  • DISCOVERY Black status at all Global Hotel Alliance hotels such as Kempinski or Anantara
  • Jumeirah One Gold status
  • Diamond status with Sixt
  • Access to ASMALLWORLD, the world's leading lifestyle community

More information about the membership can be found here: https://www.asmallworld.com/membership?plan_type=prestige

