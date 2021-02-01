 

EQS-Adhoc Key Figures 31.01.2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.02.2021, 17:46  |  28   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Key Figures 31.01.2021

01-Feb-2021 / 17:46 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

in CHF

Performance in %

 

31.01.2021

MTD

FYTD

CYTD

NAV

CHF 292.14

-0.4

44.0

-0.4

Share Price

CHF 303.50

-0.5

63.8

-0.5

Total Net Assets (in million)

2'032

 

 

 

 

MTD      Month to Date
FYTD     Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020)
CYTD    Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2021)


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1164962

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1164962  01-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1164962&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Key Figures 31.01.2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures Key Figures 31.01.2021 01-Feb-2021 / 17:46 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Evotec-CSO Cord Dohrmann in den Wissenschaftsrat berufen
Compleo Charging Solutions AG welcomes Sebastian Grabert as new Head of Investor Relations
DGAP-News: AiCuris changes its legal form: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH becomes AiCuris AG
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: windeln.de announces preliminary financials for 2020 with 8.6% revenues growth and ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy delivers EFOY Pro Fuel Cells for Smart City project in Itanagar, India and successfully ...
DGAP-News: Evotec CSO Cord Dohrmann Appointed to German Council of Science and Humanities
EQS-Adhoc: Behauptungen von Liwet Holding AG nicht glaubhaft - Gericht weist Gesuch um vorsorgliche Massnahme ...
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Firmenkonsortium entwickelt kostengünstigeres und leichteres Batteriekonzept ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Horizon Therapeutics übernimmt HBM-Portfoliounternehmen Viela Bio für USD 3.05 Milliarden in bar (deutsch)
18:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Horizon Therapeutics übernimmt HBM-Portfoliounternehmen Viela Bio für USD 3.05 Milliarden in bar
18:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Horizon Therapeutics to acquire HBM portfolio company Viela Bio for USD 3.05 billion in cash
22.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments Quartalsbericht Dezember 2020 (deutsch)
22.01.21
EQS-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments Quartalsbericht Dezember 2020
22.01.21
EQS-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments Quarterly Report December 2020
18.01.21
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 15.01.2021
04.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments zeigt sich resistent: Innerer Wert je Aktie (NAV) stieg im Kalenderjahr 2020 um 36.7 Prozent, Aktienkurs legte um 40.5 Prozent zu (deutsch)
04.01.21
EQS-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments proves resilient: net asset value per share (NAV) up 36.7 percent in calendar year 2020, share price up 40.5 percent
04.01.21
EQS-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments zeigt sich resistent: Innerer Wert je Aktie (NAV) stieg im Kalenderjahr 2020 um 36.7 Prozent, Aktienkurs legte um 40.5 Prozent zu

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
21
HBM Healthcare