 

NOXXON Appoints Experienced Cancer Drug Developer Dr. Jose Saro as Chair of Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 18:00  |  55   |   |   

Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX) a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and the appointment of Jose Saro, M.D. as its Chair. Dr. Saro and the SAB will provide scientific and strategic advice to the company regarding research and development of its programs in cancer.

With NOXXON’s focus sharpening onto specific cancers, it is the right time to form a top-tier advisory board. Dr. Saro brings an incredibly broad experience in the development of new classes of anti-cancer agents having worked with multiple immuno-oncology and tumor-microenvironment targeting agents as well as targeted therapies at companies including AstraZeneca, Roche, BMS and Novartis. As an industry expert, he will hold the critical role of bringing scientific and medical insights from key opinion leaders into a commercial context. We look forward to announcing the members of the SAB in the coming weeks. We are delighted to have him as the leader of our SAB,” commented Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.

Dr. Jose Saro commented: “I am excited to take on the role of Chair of NOXXON’s Scientific Advisory Board, which will focus initially on bringing together internationally recognized experts in pancreatic cancer to advise NOXXON on its upcoming study. We’ll then add expertise in other areas in a second step. I am looking forward to accompanying NOXXON’s team as they advance the company’s clinical programs.

Dr. Jose Saro brings over 25 years of experience in the preclinical, translational and clinical development of oncology compounds to NOXXON. Throughout his career, he has developed an extensive global network among oncologic academic institutions and the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Saro currently works at AstraZeneca where he leads the ceralasertib post-PARP inhibitor early clinical development program in solid tumors. Prior to that, he worked at Avacta as Chief Medical Officer driving the development strategy of Affimer programs into the clinic. Before Avacta, Dr. Saro served as Senior Translational Medicine Leader at Roche where he ran three global immunotherapy programs – a targeted cytokine, and two T-cell bispecific antibodies in solid tumors – in collaboration with top academic institutions in the EU and US. Previously, he led global clinical programs at Bristol Myers Squibb including dasatinib, ipilimumab (anti-CTLA4), nivolumab (anti-PD1), anti-PDL1, anti-KIR, anti-LAG3, brivanib, a MEK inhibitor, and elotuzumab. While at Novartis he focused on biomarkers in the preclinical and clinical settings. Dr. Saro earned a medical degree from the University of Oviedo, Spain and a master’s degree in pharmaceutical medicine from Complutense University of Madrid, Spain.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NOXXON Appoints Experienced Cancer Drug Developer Dr. Jose Saro as Chair of Scientific Advisory Board Regulatory News: NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX) a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:02 Uhr
NOXXON ERNENNT ERFAHRENEN KREBSMEDIKAMENTENENTWICKLER JOSE SARO, M.D. ZUM VORSITZENDEN DES WISSENSCHAFTLICHEN BEIRATS
26.01.21
NOXXON GIBT KAPITALERHÖHUNG VON 6,4 MILLIONEN EURO DURCH PRIVATPLATZIERUNG ZUR WEITEREN GESCHÄFTSENTWICKLUNG BEKANNT
26.01.21
NOXXON Announces Capital Increase of €6.4 Million by Private Placement to Further Develop Its Business
19.01.21
NOXXON Pharma N.V.: Half-yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract With Invest Securities

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.04.20
56
Noxxon Pharma N.V.