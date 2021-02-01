NOXXON Appoints Experienced Cancer Drug Developer Dr. Jose Saro as Chair of Scientific Advisory Board

“ With NOXXON’s focus sharpening onto specific cancers, it is the right time to form a top-tier advisory board. Dr. Saro brings an incredibly broad experience in the development of new classes of anti-cancer agents having worked with multiple immuno-oncology and tumor-microenvironment targeting agents as well as targeted therapies at companies including AstraZeneca, Roche, BMS and Novartis. As an industry expert, he will hold the critical role of bringing scientific and medical insights from key opinion leaders into a commercial context. We look forward to announcing the members of the SAB in the coming weeks. We are delighted to have him as the leader of our SAB ,” commented Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON .

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX) a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and the appointment of Jose Saro, M.D. as its Chair. Dr. Saro and the SAB will provide scientific and strategic advice to the company regarding research and development of its programs in cancer.

Dr. Jose Saro commented: “I am excited to take on the role of Chair of NOXXON’s Scientific Advisory Board, which will focus initially on bringing together internationally recognized experts in pancreatic cancer to advise NOXXON on its upcoming study. We’ll then add expertise in other areas in a second step. I am looking forward to accompanying NOXXON’s team as they advance the company’s clinical programs.”

Dr. Jose Saro brings over 25 years of experience in the preclinical, translational and clinical development of oncology compounds to NOXXON. Throughout his career, he has developed an extensive global network among oncologic academic institutions and the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Saro currently works at AstraZeneca where he leads the ceralasertib post-PARP inhibitor early clinical development program in solid tumors. Prior to that, he worked at Avacta as Chief Medical Officer driving the development strategy of Affimer programs into the clinic. Before Avacta, Dr. Saro served as Senior Translational Medicine Leader at Roche where he ran three global immunotherapy programs – a targeted cytokine, and two T-cell bispecific antibodies in solid tumors – in collaboration with top academic institutions in the EU and US. Previously, he led global clinical programs at Bristol Myers Squibb including dasatinib, ipilimumab (anti-CTLA4), nivolumab (anti-PD1), anti-PDL1, anti-KIR, anti-LAG3, brivanib, a MEK inhibitor, and elotuzumab. While at Novartis he focused on biomarkers in the preclinical and clinical settings. Dr. Saro earned a medical degree from the University of Oviedo, Spain and a master’s degree in pharmaceutical medicine from Complutense University of Madrid, Spain.