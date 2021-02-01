EW Nutrition Acquires Feed Quality and Pigment Business from Novus International
Visbek (ots) - EW Nutrition, a global provider of animal nutrition solutions,
announced today that it has acquired the Feed Quality and Pigments business from
Novus International, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, EW Nutrition becomes
the owner of world-renowned brands such as Santoquin® feed preservative,
SURF-ACE® feed mill processing aid, and Agrado® feed ingredient. The acquisition
also gives EW Nutrition ownership of a state-of-the-art production facility in
Constantí, Spain.
"This transaction will bring additional value to our customers, further
reinforcing EW Nutrition's global market position, and increasing its product
portfolio and geographical reach," says Michael Gerrits, Managing Director of EW
Nutrition. "The products acquired will further support EW Nutrition's mission to
mitigate the impact of antimicrobial resistance by providing comprehensive
animal nutrition solutions."
Dan Meagher, President and CEO of Novus International, Inc., explained that the
sale is part of Novus's Project Destiny, a multi-year plan to transform the
company into the industry's leading provider in animal health through nutrition
solutions by focusing its resources on core platforms and emerging technologies.
"We are pleased to have found a committed owner for these platforms so that they
may continue bringing value to the industry," said Meagher. "This event is a
significant milestone in our Project Destiny journey. Now that our Feed Quality
and Pigments platforms are in good hands with EW Nutrition, we are excited to
focus our energies on developing new, innovative technologies into meaningful
nutrition solutions for our customers."
The transaction was closed on February 1, 2021. A robust services agreement
between the companies is governing critical activities to ensure customers are
supported through the transition.
The financial details of the sale are confidential.
###
About EW Nutrition
EW Nutrition is a global animal nutrition company that offers integrators, feed
producers, and self-mixing farmers comprehensive, customer-focused solutions for
gut health management, antibiotic reduction, young animal nutrition, toxin risk
management and more. http://www.ew-nutrition.com
About Novus International
Novus International, Inc. is a leader in scientifically developing,
manufacturing and commercializing animal health and nutrition solutions for the
agriculture industry. Novus's portfolio includes ALIMET® and MHA® feed
supplements, MINTREX® chelated trace minerals, CIBENZA® enzyme feed additives,
NEXT ENHANCE® feed additive, ACTIVATE® nutritional feed acid, and other
specialty ingredients. Novus is privately owned by Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Nippon
Soda Co., Ltd. Headquartered in Saint Charles, Missouri, U.S.A., Novus serves
customers around the world. http://www.novusint.com .
Contacts:
Novus International, Inc.:
Elizabeth Davis,
mailto:Elizabeth.Davis@NovusInt.com
EW Nutrition GmbH:
Pia Becker,
mailto:Pia.Becker@ew-nutrition.com
