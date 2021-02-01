 

EW Nutrition Acquires Feed Quality and Pigment Business from Novus International

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
01.02.2021, 18:15  |  45   |   |   

Visbek (ots) - EW Nutrition, a global provider of animal nutrition solutions,
announced today that it has acquired the Feed Quality and Pigments business from
Novus International, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, EW Nutrition becomes
the owner of world-renowned brands such as Santoquin® feed preservative,
SURF-ACE® feed mill processing aid, and Agrado® feed ingredient. The acquisition
also gives EW Nutrition ownership of a state-of-the-art production facility in
Constantí, Spain.

"This transaction will bring additional value to our customers, further
reinforcing EW Nutrition's global market position, and increasing its product
portfolio and geographical reach," says Michael Gerrits, Managing Director of EW
Nutrition. "The products acquired will further support EW Nutrition's mission to
mitigate the impact of antimicrobial resistance by providing comprehensive
animal nutrition solutions."

Dan Meagher, President and CEO of Novus International, Inc., explained that the
sale is part of Novus's Project Destiny, a multi-year plan to transform the
company into the industry's leading provider in animal health through nutrition
solutions by focusing its resources on core platforms and emerging technologies.

"We are pleased to have found a committed owner for these platforms so that they
may continue bringing value to the industry," said Meagher. "This event is a
significant milestone in our Project Destiny journey. Now that our Feed Quality
and Pigments platforms are in good hands with EW Nutrition, we are excited to
focus our energies on developing new, innovative technologies into meaningful
nutrition solutions for our customers."

The transaction was closed on February 1, 2021. A robust services agreement
between the companies is governing critical activities to ensure customers are
supported through the transition.

The financial details of the sale are confidential.

###

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition is a global animal nutrition company that offers integrators, feed
producers, and self-mixing farmers comprehensive, customer-focused solutions for
gut health management, antibiotic reduction, young animal nutrition, toxin risk
management and more. http://www.ew-nutrition.com

About Novus International

Novus International, Inc. is a leader in scientifically developing,
manufacturing and commercializing animal health and nutrition solutions for the
agriculture industry. Novus's portfolio includes ALIMET® and MHA® feed
supplements, MINTREX® chelated trace minerals, CIBENZA® enzyme feed additives,
NEXT ENHANCE® feed additive, ACTIVATE® nutritional feed acid, and other
specialty ingredients. Novus is privately owned by Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Nippon
Soda Co., Ltd. Headquartered in Saint Charles, Missouri, U.S.A., Novus serves
customers around the world. http://www.novusint.com .

Contacts:

Novus International, Inc.:
Elizabeth Davis,
mailto:Elizabeth.Davis@NovusInt.com

EW Nutrition GmbH:
Pia Becker,
mailto:Pia.Becker@ew-nutrition.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130188/4827488
OTS: EW Nutrition GmbH


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EW Nutrition Acquires Feed Quality and Pigment Business from Novus International EW Nutrition, a global provider of animal nutrition solutions, announced today that it has acquired the Feed Quality and Pigments business from Novus International, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, EW Nutrition becomes the owner of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Compleo Charging Solutions AG gewinnt Sebastian Grabert als neuen Head of Investor Relations
Rating der SeniVita Social Estate AG auf D herabgestuft
Altersvorsorge: Sven Thieme weiß, warum Altersarmut steigt
Der Trend zur individuellen Mobilität setzt sich unaufhaltsam fort
Finanzexperte Sven Thieme gibt einen Ausblick auf 2021: Mit was können Anleger rechnen
Goslar Diskurs 2021: Experten verlangen fairen Wettbewerb um "Datenschatz der Autofahrer" / Auto-Hersteller ...
Herausragende Karriereperspektiven / Deutsche Vermögensberatung auch in der Pandemie erneut ...
ShowHeroes Group weiter auf europäischem Expansionskurs (FOTO)
Millennials schlecht über Altersvorsorge informiert: 43 Prozent sorgen nicht fürs Alter vor
Einzelhandelsumsatz im Dezember 2020 um 9,6 % niedriger als im Vormonat / Textilien, Bekleidung, ...
Titel
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
Upskilling kann Millionen neuer Jobs und weltweiten Wohlstand schaffen
Umfrage: Deutsche wünschen sich Billigkonto und einfaches Online-Banking
EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
immowelt Prognose: Trotz Corona steigen die Mieten von gebrauchten Wohnungen bis Ende des Jahres um bis zu 6 Prozent
Aufstand der Kleinanleger, Kommentar zur Wall Street von Dieter Kuckelkorn
Neu im SKODA OCTAVIA: Allradantrieb für den 2,0 TDI DSG 110 kW (150 PS)
WAZ: DSW will Thyssenkrupp-Aufsichtsrat Entlastung verweigern
Ernährungsexperte empfiehlt Vitamin D gegen Corona
Energie-Check App kWhapp: Noch mehr Transparenz über eigenen Strom- und Gasverbrauch (FOTO)
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:01 Uhr
Kaufen oder Gewinne mitnehmen?: Robinhoods Gamestop-Gate: Steigt die Kursrakete doch weiter? - Sophie Schimansky über den Wall Street-Wirbel
19:00 Uhr
BIRKENSTOCK investiert in deutsche Produktionsstandorte und baut Fertigungskapazitäten weiter aus
19:00 Uhr
Total voting rights
19:00 Uhr
VGP NV: Expected to Post Substantial Higher Net Profit for Full Year 2020
18:57 Uhr
Taiwan Semiconductor – Die Aktie des Chip-Fertigers sieht nach dem Pullback wieder interessant aus!
18:53 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Staatsanteile versilbern? Altmaiers Vorstoß umstritten
18:51 Uhr
EU-Kommission: Mehr Geld hätte Impfstoffknappheit nicht verhindert
18:51 Uhr
Tagesausblick für 02.02.: DAX startet gut in die Woche. thyssenkrupp und Biotech gefragt!
18:51 Uhr
IWBI überschreitet bei der Förderung von Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden wichtige globale Meilensteine
18:50 Uhr
Putsch in Myanmar: Lambsdorff fordert Sanktionen