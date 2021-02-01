EW Nutrition Acquires Feed Quality and Pigment Business from Novus International

Visbek (ots) - EW Nutrition, a global provider of animal nutrition solutions,

announced today that it has acquired the Feed Quality and Pigments business from

Novus International, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, EW Nutrition becomes

the owner of world-renowned brands such as Santoquin® feed preservative,

SURF-ACE® feed mill processing aid, and Agrado® feed ingredient. The acquisition

also gives EW Nutrition ownership of a state-of-the-art production facility in

Constantí, Spain.



"This transaction will bring additional value to our customers, further

reinforcing EW Nutrition's global market position, and increasing its product

portfolio and geographical reach," says Michael Gerrits, Managing Director of EW

Nutrition. "The products acquired will further support EW Nutrition's mission to

mitigate the impact of antimicrobial resistance by providing comprehensive

animal nutrition solutions."







sale is part of Novus's Project Destiny, a multi-year plan to transform the

company into the industry's leading provider in animal health through nutrition

solutions by focusing its resources on core platforms and emerging technologies.



"We are pleased to have found a committed owner for these platforms so that they

may continue bringing value to the industry," said Meagher. "This event is a

significant milestone in our Project Destiny journey. Now that our Feed Quality

and Pigments platforms are in good hands with EW Nutrition, we are excited to

focus our energies on developing new, innovative technologies into meaningful

nutrition solutions for our customers."



The transaction was closed on February 1, 2021. A robust services agreement

between the companies is governing critical activities to ensure customers are

supported through the transition.



The financial details of the sale are confidential.



###



About EW Nutrition



EW Nutrition is a global animal nutrition company that offers integrators, feed

producers, and self-mixing farmers comprehensive, customer-focused solutions for

gut health management, antibiotic reduction, young animal nutrition, toxin risk

management and more. http://www.ew-nutrition.com



About Novus International



Novus International, Inc. is a leader in scientifically developing,

manufacturing and commercializing animal health and nutrition solutions for the

agriculture industry. Novus's portfolio includes ALIMET® and MHA® feed

supplements, MINTREX® chelated trace minerals, CIBENZA® enzyme feed additives,

NEXT ENHANCE® feed additive, ACTIVATE® nutritional feed acid, and other

specialty ingredients. Novus is privately owned by Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Nippon

Soda Co., Ltd. Headquartered in Saint Charles, Missouri, U.S.A., Novus serves

customers around the world. http://www.novusint.com .



Contacts:



Novus International, Inc.:

Elizabeth Davis,

mailto:Elizabeth.Davis@NovusInt.com



EW Nutrition GmbH:

Pia Becker,

mailto:Pia.Becker@ew-nutrition.com



