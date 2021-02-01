 

DGAP-News DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to § 109 Paragraph 2 Sentence 1 WpHG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.02.2021, 18:10  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to § 109 Paragraph 2 Sentence 1 WpHG

01.02.2021 / 18:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Frankfurt / Main


Release according to § 109 Paragraph 2 Sentence 1 WpHG

The German Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (FREP) has determined that the consolidated financial statements of Deutsche Familienversicherung AG, Frankfurt am Main, as at 31 December 2018 and the group management report for the 2018 financial year are incorrect:

I. Costs of the IPO

In the consolidated income statement for the 2018 financial year, the consolidated income before tax is overstated, as costs in connection with the IPO in December 2018 were not deducted as expenses, but directly deducted from equity as transaction costs (IAS 39.9 - transaction costs). Approximately EUR 0.8 million of these costs were costs that did not meet the requirements of IAS 32.35 and IAS 32.37 for recognition directly in equity, of which EUR 0.6 million related to the issue of employee shares. Of the other costs of EUR 2.8 million, approximately EUR 2.2 million relate to both the issuance of 3.8 million new shares and the initial listing of 9.0 million existing shares. These costs of EUR 2.2 million are attributable to both the equity raising and the IPO as a whole as two transactions that are independent of each other in terms of cost allocation. As these costs were not allocated to the two transactions on the basis of an appropriate distribution and were therefore not recognised proportionately as expenses, there is a violation of IAS 32.35 and IAS 32.38.

In addition, the other income of approximately EUR 2.5 million is too low, because the costs of the IPO of EUR 3.6 million less tax effects of EUR 1.1 million, which were recognised in equity, were included. This violates IAS 1.109.

The presentation in the statement of changes in equity of the transaction costs deducted directly from equity as a separate equity component also contravenes IAS 1.106 (d) (iii) in conjunction with IAS 1.109.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to § 109 Paragraph 2 Sentence 1 WpHG DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to § 109 Paragraph 2 Sentence 1 WpHG 01.02.2021 / 18:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Evotec-CSO Cord Dohrmann in den Wissenschaftsrat berufen
Compleo Charging Solutions AG welcomes Sebastian Grabert as new Head of Investor Relations
DGAP-News: AiCuris changes its legal form: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH becomes AiCuris AG
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: windeln.de announces preliminary financials for 2020 with 8.6% revenues growth and ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy delivers EFOY Pro Fuel Cells for Smart City project in Itanagar, India and successfully ...
DGAP-News: Evotec CSO Cord Dohrmann Appointed to German Council of Science and Humanities
EQS-Adhoc: Behauptungen von Liwet Holding AG nicht glaubhaft - Gericht weist Gesuch um vorsorgliche Massnahme ...
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Firmenkonsortium entwickelt kostengünstigeres und leichteres Batteriekonzept ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG (deutsch)
18:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG
21.01.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung erreicht trotz Pandemieauswirkungen Jahresziele 2020 und erwartet weiteres dynamisches Wachstum in 2021 (deutsch)
21.01.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung achieves 2020 annual targets despite impact of pandemic and expects further dynamic growth in 2021
21.01.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung erreicht trotz Pandemieauswirkungen Jahresziele 2020 und erwartet weiteres dynamisches Wachstum in 2021
07.01.21
CareFlex-Ausstieg als Chance: DFV-CEO Knoll: „Eine Achterbahnfahrt für alle Beteiligten“
05.01.21
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung: Flop mit Ansage?
04.01.21
Depot Update: DFV mit Paukenschlag zum Jahresauftakt

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
179
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG