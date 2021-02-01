EQS-Adhoc Horizon Therapeutics to acquire HBM portfolio company Viela Bio for USD 3.05 billion in cash
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Horizon Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HZNP) and Viela Bio (Nasdaq: VIE) today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Horizon will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Viela Bio for USD 53.00 per share in cash, which represents a fully diluted equity value of approximately USD 3.05 billion. The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter 2021.
HBM Healthcare Investments invested a total of USD 29.5 million in Viela since July 2019, when the company was still privately held. As of today, HBM Healthcare Investments holds 1.75 million Viela shares worth USD 92.75 million, based on the takeover price of USD 53.00 per share, which represents a 53 percent premium over Viela's closing share price of USD 34.68 of last Friday.
|
