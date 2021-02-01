EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Horizon Therapeutics to acquire HBM portfolio company Viela Bio for USD 3.05 billion in cash



01-Feb-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Horizon Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HZNP) and Viela Bio (Nasdaq: VIE) today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Horizon will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Viela Bio for USD 53.00 per share in cash, which represents a fully diluted equity value of approximately USD 3.05 billion. The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter 2021.