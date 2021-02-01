 

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.02.2021, 18:00  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights

01.02.2021 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.
Total voting rights and share capital

As at 29 January 2021, the issued share capital of BP p.l.c. comprised 20,345,346,426 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) par value US$0.25 per share, each with one vote; and 12,706,252 preference shares par value £1 per share with two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

The number of ordinary shares which have been bought back and are held in treasury by BP p.l.c. is 1,104,435,926. These treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings.

The total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. is 20,350,428,926. This information may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, BP p.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


01.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1164961  01.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1164961&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: BP ein Kauf
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights 01.02.2021 / 18:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BP p.l.c. Total voting rights and share capital As at 29 January 2021, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Evotec-CSO Cord Dohrmann in den Wissenschaftsrat berufen
Compleo Charging Solutions AG welcomes Sebastian Grabert as new Head of Investor Relations
DGAP-News: AiCuris changes its legal form: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH becomes AiCuris AG
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: windeln.de announces preliminary financials for 2020 with 8.6% revenues growth and ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy delivers EFOY Pro Fuel Cells for Smart City project in Itanagar, India and successfully ...
DGAP-News: Evotec CSO Cord Dohrmann Appointed to German Council of Science and Humanities
EQS-Adhoc: Behauptungen von Liwet Holding AG nicht glaubhaft - Gericht weist Gesuch um vorsorgliche Massnahme ...
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Firmenkonsortium entwickelt kostengünstigeres und leichteres Batteriekonzept ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:20 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 01.02.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
14:17 Uhr
RBC belässt BP auf 'Neutral'
12:00 Uhr
Aktien Europa: Erholung nach sehr schwacher Vorwoche
08:09 Uhr
Britischer Ölkonzern BP verkauft Anteil an Gasfeld in Oman
25.01.21
Arca Oil Index: Das darf jetzt nicht passieren!
22.01.21
Hess Corp. : Verschnaufpause nach Zwischenrally
21.01.21
JEFFERIES stuft BP auf 'Hold'
20.01.21
4 Tipps zum Investieren mit hohen Renditen, die dir Tausende einbringen können
19.01.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt BP auf 'Outperform'
18.01.21
Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: Die OPEC sieht ein potenzielles Problem!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09:58 Uhr
7.666
BP ein Kauf
27.12.20
5
Raus aus Öl-Aktien, und zwar sofort!
18.12.20
2
ADAC: Billigstes Tankjahr in Deutschland seit E10-Einführung
17.11.20
24
IPO: Saudischer Ölgigant Aramco erhält Genehmigung für Börsengang
30.10.20
3
Ölgigiant BP: Zeitalter steigender Ölnachfrage ist vorbei