 

Gecina Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Gecina (Paris:GFC) :

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of voting rights

January 2021

 

 

 

76,526,604

Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,526,604

 

 

 

Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,619,699

 

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of voting rights

December 2020

 

 

 

76,470,690

Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,470,690

 

 

 

Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,563,785

 

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 573,076,950 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476



