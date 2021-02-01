Gecina Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 01.02.2021, 18:15 | 24 | 0 | 0 01.02.2021, 18:15 | Regulatory News: Gecina (Paris:GFC) : Date Total number of

shares Total number of voting rights January 2021 76,526,604 Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,526,604 Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,619,699 Previous declaration Date Total number of

shares Total number of voting rights December 2020 76,470,690 Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,470,690 Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,563,785 French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 573,076,950 euros

Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France

Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005725/en/



