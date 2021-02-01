 

L'Oréal News Release: "L’Oréal finalises the acquisition of Takami Co"

﻿﻿L’Oréal finalises the acquisition of Takami Co

﻿﻿Clichy, 1 February 2021 - L’Oréal has finalised the acquisition of Takami Co announced on 23 December 2020.

Cyril Chapuy, President L’Oréal Luxe, said : « We are very pleased to welcome Takami’s employees to L’Oréal Luxe, and are looking forward to combining our expertise to grow the brand further ».

About L'Oréal
L’Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 29.87 billion euros in 2019 and employs 88,000 people worldwide. As the world’s leading beauty company, L’Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.
Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 4,100 people, are at the core of L’Oréal’s strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L’Oréal sets out ambitious sustainable development goals across the Group for 2030 and aims to empower its ecosystem for a more inclusive and sustainable society.
More information: https://mediaroom.loreal.com/

"This press release does not constitute an offer of sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our website www.loreal-finance.com.
This press release may contain forecast information. While the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of publication of this press release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or suggested in these statements.”

