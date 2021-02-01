ALSO Publishes Separate Sustainability Report

Over the past ten years, ALSO has systematically worked on developing and expanding its commitment to sustainability and communicated this in its Annual Report. Due to the continuously growing scope of reporting, the company has now decided to publish an independent Sustainability Report on 1. February 2021.



For a long time already, ALSO has reported far more comprehensively than required by law. Following the growing number of requests from stakeholders in the last year for target-group-specific reporting, which will further increase the visibility of the company's economic performance and its commitment in the area of ESG, the Annual and Sustainability Reports will be published separately in the future. Both will be digital only.

Sustainability reporting is based on the framework provided by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) to ensure comparability of content. After the publication of the ALSO Holding AG Annual Report, the content will be updated, especially with regard to the economic, but also the ecological commitment of the company.

"Topics such as compliance, diversity or the economical use of resources are not a duty for us, but a matter of course. Sustainability is part of our life and our self-conception. That is why we have developed our own path, reflectively and critically, in dealing with the content as well as in reporting," says Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).



Direct link to media release: https://www2.also.com/press/20210129en.pdf

Download the ALSO EGS-Report 2019/2020 here.



Contact person ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

Senior Vice President Communication

E-Mail: beate.flamm@also.com



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings together providers and buyers of the ICT industry. ALSO offers more than 660 vendors of hardware, software, and IT services access to over 110 000 potential buyers, who can call a broad spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning, and remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop. ALSO is represented in 23 European countries and generates total net sales of approximately 10.7 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal year 2019. The principal shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at https://also.com.



Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://droege-group.com.

