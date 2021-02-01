 

EQS-News ALSO Publishes Separate Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.02.2021, 18:16  |  40   |   |   

EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ALSO Publishes Separate Sustainability Report

01.02.2021 / 18:16

Emmen, Switzerland, 1. February 2021
MEDIA RELEASE
 

New paths in reporting:
ALSO Publishes Separate Sustainability Report
 

Over the past ten years, ALSO has systematically worked on developing and expanding its commitment to sustainability and communicated this in its Annual Report. Due to the continuously growing scope of reporting, the company has now decided to publish an independent Sustainability Report on 1. February 2021.

For a long time already, ALSO has reported far more comprehensively than required by law. Following the growing number of requests from stakeholders in the last year for target-group-specific reporting, which will further increase the visibility of the company's economic performance and its commitment in the area of ESG, the Annual and Sustainability Reports will be published separately in the future. Both will be digital only.

Sustainability reporting is based on the framework provided by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) to ensure comparability of content. After the publication of the ALSO Holding AG Annual Report, the content will be updated, especially with regard to the economic, but also the ecological commitment of the company.

"Topics such as compliance, diversity or the economical use of resources are not a duty for us, but a matter of course. Sustainability is part of our life and our self-conception. That is why we have developed our own path, reflectively and critically, in dealing with the content as well as in reporting," says Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).
 

Direct link to media release: https://www2.also.com/press/20210129en.pdf
Download the ALSO EGS-Report 2019/2020 here.


Contact person ALSO Holding AG:
Beate Flamm
Senior Vice President Communication
E-Mail: beate.flamm@also.com


ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings together providers and buyers of the ICT industry. ALSO offers more than 660 vendors of hardware, software, and IT services access to over 110 000 potential buyers, who can call a broad spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning, and remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop. ALSO is represented in 23 European countries and generates total net sales of approximately 10.7 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal year 2019. The principal shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at https://also.com.


Droege Group
Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://droege-group.com.


End of Media Release

1164968  01.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1164968&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News ALSO Publishes Separate Sustainability Report EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ALSO Publishes Separate Sustainability Report 01.02.2021 / 18:16 Emmen, Switzerland, 1. February 2021 MEDIA RELEASE   New paths in reporting: ALSO Publishes Separate Sustainability …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Evotec-CSO Cord Dohrmann in den Wissenschaftsrat berufen
Compleo Charging Solutions AG welcomes Sebastian Grabert as new Head of Investor Relations
DGAP-News: AiCuris changes its legal form: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH becomes AiCuris AG
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: windeln.de announces preliminary financials for 2020 with 8.6% revenues growth and ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy delivers EFOY Pro Fuel Cells for Smart City project in Itanagar, India and successfully ...
DGAP-News: Evotec CSO Cord Dohrmann Appointed to German Council of Science and Humanities
EQS-Adhoc: Behauptungen von Liwet Holding AG nicht glaubhaft - Gericht weist Gesuch um vorsorgliche Massnahme ...
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Firmenkonsortium entwickelt kostengünstigeres und leichteres Batteriekonzept ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:17 Uhr
DGAP-News: ALSO veröffentlicht separaten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht (deutsch)
18:16 Uhr
EQS-News: ALSO veröffentlicht separaten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht