Polaris Named to Fortune’s Most Admired Companies List

“Polaris is proud to be included on Fortune’s list of admired companies in 2021. After a year unlike any other in recent memory, this honor is a direct reflection of the talent, passion and dedication of our more than 14,000 Polaris employees and underscores their unwavering commitment to our customers around the world,” said Mike Speetzen, Interim CEO, Polaris Inc. “With this recognition, we celebrate our commitment to driving innovation, serving as stewards of our industry, and creating outdoor experiences for all.”

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), a global leader in powersports, announced today it has been named to Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies for the first time.

According to Fortune, the magazine partnered with Korn Ferry to rank the most admired companies across 52 industries based on excellence across nice criteria including: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products and global competitiveness.

The full methodology and complete list of World’s Most Admired Companies can be found at fortune.com.

More information about Polaris can be found at www.Polaris.com. Also visit us and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005730/en/