Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2021 Virtual Investor Day

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live video webcast of presentations and Q&A session by senior management at its 2021 Investor Day at www.pmi.com/2021InvestorDay on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
The webcast will be held in a virtual format and provide live video of the entire session beginning on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET and concluding at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET.
An archive of the webcast will be available at www.pmi.com/2021InvestorDay until 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
A copy of the slides and full transcript will be made available at www.pmi.com/investors.
Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized their marketing as a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of September 30, 2020, PMI estimates that approximately 11.7 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 61 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.
