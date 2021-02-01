 

Company Profile for EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

Company:

EVO Payments, Inc.

 

 

Headquarters Address:

10 Glenlake Pkwy.

 

South Tower, Ste. 950

 

Atlanta, GA 30328

 

 

Main Telephone:

(516) 479-9000

 

 

Website:

https://evopayments.com/

 

 

Ticker/ISIN:

EVOP(NASDAQ)/US26927E1047

 

 

Type of Organization:

Public

 

 

Industry:

Professional Services

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: Jim Kelly

 

CFO: Tom Panther

 

President: Brendan Tansill

 

 

Investor Relations

 

Contact:

Sarah Jane Perry

Phone:

770-709-7365

Email:

sarah.perry@evopayments.com

 

 

Investor Relations

 

Contact:

Ed O'Hare

Phone:

770-709-7353

Email:

ed.o'hare@evopayments.com

 



