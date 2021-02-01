Company Profile for EVO Payments, Inc.
EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.
Company:
EVO Payments, Inc.
Headquarters Address:
10 Glenlake Pkwy.
South Tower, Ste. 950
Atlanta, GA 30328
Main Telephone:
(516) 479-9000
Website:
Ticker/ISIN:
EVOP(NASDAQ)/US26927E1047
Type of Organization:
Public
Industry:
Professional Services
Key Executives:
CEO: Jim Kelly
CFO: Tom Panther
President: Brendan Tansill
Investor Relations
Contact:
Sarah Jane Perry
Phone:
770-709-7365
Email:
Investor Relations
Contact:
Ed O'Hare
Phone:
770-709-7353
Email:
