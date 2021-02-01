Breuninger-funded start-up autoRetouch wins prestigious Cloud Award / Innovative business awarded "Oscar of the tech industry" (FOTO)
Stuttgart (ots) - Good news from the USA: The Breuninger-funded start-up
autoRetouch GmbH was named "most promising start-up of the year" at this year's
Cloud Awards. Less than a year after it was founded, the young company convinced
the expert jury with its innovative, AI-based image editing technology and
successfully prevailed against an international field of applicants.
Hundreds of technology companies from America, Australia, Europe and the Middle
East compete annually for the prestigious Cloud Awards, the "Oscars of the tech
industry". Less than a year after it was founded, the Stuttgart-based company
autoRetouch has now been awarded the coveted "most promising start-up of the
year" prize at this year's Cloud Awards.
The jury based its choice primarily on the newly developed, AI-based image
editing technology, which is revolutionising how classic product images are
edited for use in e-commerce. In addition, the young business impressed the jury
of experts with its easy handling for customers, its self-service pricing as
well as its user-friendly access to the innovative Ghost Mannequin technology on
offer.
"Winning this award after such a short time is testimony to the fact that
innovation today doesn't just happen in Silicon Valley," said a delighted
Alexander Ciorapciu, CEO of autoRetouch GmbH, about the award. "I am incredibly
proud of both my team and our partnership with Breuninger, and I am very
positive about the year ahead. We still have lots of things in the pipeline at
autoRetouch and we are looking forward to taking the next steps with the help of
this tailwind."
Breuninger is also delighted about the spin-off start-up's win: "The autoRetouch
award vindicates our decision as a leading fashion and lifestyle company to
invest in this innovative start-up as well as digital business models," said
Holger Blecker, CEO at Breuninger. "We at Breuninger believed in the digital
image editing technology developed by autoRetouch right from the outset and I am
very happy for the entire team that this development is now gaining the industry
recognition it deserves!"
With the newly developed image editing technology, online shop photos can be
edited automatically. Normally, an image retoucher would need up to 20 minutes
to create a product image from two raw images. Ghost Mannequin AI from
autoRetouch intelligently merges two raw images, namely product and inlay shots,
in seconds with just one click. Breuninger has invested 3.2 million in the
innovative start-up and is already using the technology to edit its own online
shop photos for breuninger.com.
E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.
The fashion and lifestyle retailer Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger
in 1881 and is today one of Europe's leading multi-channel department stores.
For 140 years Breuninger has set high standards in fashion, beauty and lifestyle
with its exclusive ranges of international designer brands and sought-after
newcomer brands. The http://www.breuninger.com/ online shop, established in
2008, is one of the most successful online stores in the premium segment and
recently also became available to customers in Austria and Switzerland. Besides
its sense of style and flair for trends, Breuninger represents outstanding
customer focus, with service options including its Special Service, an in-house
tailoring department, Click&Collect and online reservations, an in-store
ordering service and a shuttle service providing a unique shopping experience
both in-store and online. Across Germany, the award-winning retailer has eleven
Breuninger outlets with over 5500 employees.
Contact:
E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.
Corporate communication
Marktstrasse 1-3
70176 Stuttgart, Germany
Phone +49 711 211-2100
Fax +49 711 211-1541
mailto:medien@breuninger.de
http://www.breuninger.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105224/4827536
OTS: E.Breuninger GmbH & Co.
