Breuninger-funded start-up autoRetouch wins prestigious Cloud Award / Innovative business awarded "Oscar of the tech industry" (FOTO)

Stuttgart (ots) - Good news from the USA: The Breuninger-funded start-up

autoRetouch GmbH was named "most promising start-up of the year" at this year's

Cloud Awards. Less than a year after it was founded, the young company convinced

the expert jury with its innovative, AI-based image editing technology and

successfully prevailed against an international field of applicants.



Hundreds of technology companies from America, Australia, Europe and the Middle

East compete annually for the prestigious Cloud Awards, the "Oscars of the tech

industry". Less than a year after it was founded, the Stuttgart-based company

autoRetouch has now been awarded the coveted "most promising start-up of the

year" prize at this year's Cloud Awards.





The jury based its choice primarily on the newly developed, AI-based imageediting technology, which is revolutionising how classic product images areedited for use in e-commerce. In addition, the young business impressed the juryof experts with its easy handling for customers, its self-service pricing aswell as its user-friendly access to the innovative Ghost Mannequin technology onoffer."Winning this award after such a short time is testimony to the fact thatinnovation today doesn't just happen in Silicon Valley," said a delightedAlexander Ciorapciu, CEO of autoRetouch GmbH, about the award. "I am incrediblyproud of both my team and our partnership with Breuninger, and I am verypositive about the year ahead. We still have lots of things in the pipeline atautoRetouch and we are looking forward to taking the next steps with the help ofthis tailwind."Breuninger is also delighted about the spin-off start-up's win: "The autoRetouchaward vindicates our decision as a leading fashion and lifestyle company toinvest in this innovative start-up as well as digital business models," saidHolger Blecker, CEO at Breuninger. "We at Breuninger believed in the digitalimage editing technology developed by autoRetouch right from the outset and I amvery happy for the entire team that this development is now gaining the industryrecognition it deserves!"With the newly developed image editing technology, online shop photos can beedited automatically. Normally, an image retoucher would need up to 20 minutesto create a product image from two raw images. Ghost Mannequin AI fromautoRetouch intelligently merges two raw images, namely product and inlay shots,in seconds with just one click. Breuninger has invested 3.2 million in theinnovative start-up and is already using the technology to edit its own onlineshop photos for breuninger.com.E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.The fashion and lifestyle retailer Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuningerin 1881 and is today one of Europe's leading multi-channel department stores.For 140 years Breuninger has set high standards in fashion, beauty and lifestylewith its exclusive ranges of international designer brands and sought-afternewcomer brands. The http://www.breuninger.com/ online shop, established in2008, is one of the most successful online stores in the premium segment andrecently also became available to customers in Austria and Switzerland. Besidesits sense of style and flair for trends, Breuninger represents outstandingcustomer focus, with service options including its Special Service, an in-housetailoring department, Click&Collect and online reservations, an in-storeordering service and a shuttle service providing a unique shopping experienceboth in-store and online. Across Germany, the award-winning retailer has elevenBreuninger outlets with over 5500 employees.Contact:E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.Corporate communicationMarktstrasse 1-370176 Stuttgart, GermanyPhone +49 711 211-2100Fax +49 711 211-1541mailto:medien@breuninger.dehttp://www.breuninger.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105224/4827536OTS: E.Breuninger GmbH & Co.