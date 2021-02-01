 

Sinch AB (publ) Sinch divests operator BSS products to eRate

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 18:31  |  35   |   |   

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announces an agreement whereby Sinch’s products within Business Support Systems (BSS) for mobile operators are divested to eRate, a Norway-based telecommunications specialist focused on solutions in billing and rating.

The divestment follows a strategic decision to focus future-looking investments on core offerings. The divested BSS products and related services are based on a standalone technology platform that Sinch attained through the acquisition of Caleo Technologies in 2015. Operator customers using these products will benefit from eRate’s deep expertise, complementary product offering, and greater scale in BSS.   

The divestment does not have a material financial impact on Sinch’s overall gross profit or EBITDA, and Sinch’s overall focus on customer engagement, CPaaS (Communications-Platform-as-a-Service) and mobile operator technology remains unchanged.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 18:30 CET on February 1, 2021.


Attachment




Wertpapier


