 

RJD Green Inc. Updates Current Acquisition and Announces a Binding Letter of Intent with TrustLock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 18:40  |  42   |   |   

TULSA, OK, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire--RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) updates the purchase agreement with a premier mid-west regional fabricator of stone and engineered stone products, and announces a binding letter of intent with TrustLock USA, Inc.

Acquisition Update

RJD Green in updating their granite fabrication company acquisition states they received missing due diligence documentation last week and their attorney and funding underwriters are working to finish required review and analysis processes. Both RJDG and their acquisition owner mutually agreed to work diligently to reach a closing date quickly post completed due diligence.

TrustLock USA, Inc. Acquisition

RJD Green Inc. and TrustLock USA Inc. have executed a binding letter of intent to merge the software-based platform company into the RJD IoSoft software development division where the software products and services efforts will have the combined focus and talents of both development companies.

The merger calls for TrustLock principals to retain 20% of the TrustLock ownership and RJDG will hold the remaining 80% of TrustLock stock. RJDG will provide expertise and working capital for the North American launch of TrustLock’s web-based estate planning enterprise. More information will be provided at closing. 

About TrustLock USA, Inc.

TrustLock, Inc., announces the launch of their web-based estate planning business sector, TrustLockUSA.com. TrustLock is revolutionizing the estate planning field by combining the ultimate “Living Trust” documents with its VideoWishes program into a single membership. The TrustLock system helps members create “Living Trust” and supporting documents. The TrustLock Cloud-based system securely gives members and the loved ones they assign access to important legal documents anytime, anywhere in the world using a computer or smart phone.

A TrustLock membership is the first of its kind to bundle estate planning documents and testamentary video into one package. In the future, no legitimate estate plan will be complete without Testamentary Video through Video Wishes augmenting traditional estate planning documents. Testamentary Video clarifies the estate decisions members have made for their loved ones. Videos are stored inside a member’s secure dashboard and can create a video library of self-reflection and intimate thoughts about life to be shared during their lifetime or after death using TrustLock's proprietary video storage technology.

TrustLock Overview Video: https://trustlockusa.com/video/

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IoSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. Silex Interiors fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer. 

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact: 

RJD Green, Inc. 

Ron Brewer, CEO 

918.551.7883 

ronb@rjdgreen.com

Company Publicist:

Kenneth Quist

918.261.8126

thekwister@aol.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RJD Green Inc. Updates Current Acquisition and Announces a Binding Letter of Intent with TrustLock TULSA, OK, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire-RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) updates the purchase agreement with a premier mid-west regional fabricator of stone and engineered stone products, and announces a binding letter of intent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Pfizer and BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data from Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Program in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
RJD Green Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Quarter 1 Ended November 30, 2020