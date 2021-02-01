 

Pharmagest Interactive INTRODUCES A COVID VACCINATION APPOINTMENT SERVICE FOR ITS PHARMACISTS CUSTOMERS

Villers-lès-Nancy, 1 February 2021 - 6:30 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

UPCOMING AVAILABILITY OF COVID VACCINATION IN PHARMACIES

PHARMAGEST GROUP INTRODUCES
A COVID VACCINATION APPOINTMENT SERVICE
FOR ITS PHARMACISTS CUSTOMERS

  • Pharmagest Group is preparing for the pending ministerial approval which will authorize pharmacy-based vaccination.
  • For pharmacists: launch of PandaLab agenda, a free COVID vaccination appointment service integrated into the pharmacy management suite.
     
  • For patients: launch of PandaLab Ma Santé, a free vaccination appointment app for both iPhones and android smartphones starting 1 March 2021patients.

Helping pharmacies get ready for this new task
Pharmacists are ready to participate in the vaccination campaign by carrying out themselves the act of injection. In anticipation of the pending ministerial authorization for the general public to be vaccinated in pharmacies, Pharmagest Group today launches an appointment management service for pharmacy-based COVID vaccinations: PandaLab agenda.

A service designed to optimize the planning and resources of pharmacists
PandaLab agenda facilitates scheduling of in-pharmacy appointments and avoids the burdensome re-entering of patient data.

As part of the pharmacy management suite (LGPI Global Services) accessible from all the pharmacy workstations, for scheduling the appointment up to billing, PandaLab agenda facilitates the identification of eligible patients by means of LGPI-generated notifications, and simplifies patient data entry, a time-consuming and cumbersome task for pharmacists and their teams.

PandaLab agenda will soon be enhanced by other services in the coming months. These will include transmitting a photo of the prescription by patients to prepare the prescription and orders, reminders for prescriptions and prescription renewals, notifications of commitments, tip sheets, etc. 

A highly secure service
Hosted in France by Pharmagest Group, a certified hosting services provider for personal health data, this service offers a particularly high level of security. At the time of billing, it provides traceability up to the patient and batch number management.

Helping pharmacies set up vaccination services
To help pharmacists advise and support their patients in this process, Pharmagest Group proposes a comprehensive pharmacy communications kit (posters, flyers, window signs) and SMS packs for bulk notifications to pharmacy patients.

