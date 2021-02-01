Sinch announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wavy in a press release on March 26, 2020. The transaction has thereafter been approved by relevant authorities and Wavy will now be merged with the TWW business, one of Brazil’s leading providers of mobile business messaging, which was acquired by Sinch in late 2019. Sinch now serves more than 3,000 customers in Latin America, including many of Brazil’s leading enterprises in the banking, retail and education sectors.

Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announces that the acquisition of Wavy, through the two legal entities Movile Internet Móvel S.A. and Wavy Global Holdings BV, has been completed.

“Wavy has seen tremendous success through its focus on innovation and customer experience. Matching these capabilities to Sinch’s global scale makes us uniquely well positioned to thrive and grow in Latin America and beyond”, comments Oscar Werner, Sinch CEO.

With the transaction closed, Sinch also welcomes Eduardo Henrique, currently CEO of Wavy, to the Sinch senior management team. In a new role as Chief Business Development Officer and President, Latin America, Eduardo will build on Wavy’s success in conversational, next-generation messaging to accelerate innovation with Sinch’s customers throughout the world.

The press release from March 26, 2020, and an accompanying slide deck, is available at investors.sinch.com.

Issue in kind

The board of directors of Sinch has, in accordance with the authorization from the annual general meeting held on 15 May 2020, resolved upon the issuance of 1,534,582 shares in Sinch, which will be issued to Movile International Holdings BV as a part of the purchase price for the shares in Wavy. As consideration for the 1,534,582 shares, Sinch will be contributed an in-kind consideration at an estimated value of BRL 290,250,000.

The issuance of 1,534,582 shares will increase Sinch’s share capital with SEK 153,458.2, from SEK 6,317,367.0 to SEK 6,470,825.2. The number of shares and votes will increase from 63,173,670 shares and votes to 64,708,252 shares and votes.

The issued shares are subject to customary lock-up undertakings during a period of 12 months, and thereafter 50 per cent of the issued shares are subject to customary lock-up undertakings during an additional period of 6 months.

