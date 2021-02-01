Data Center Generator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 5.8 Billion by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 01.02.2021, 19:00 | 57 | 0 | 0 01.02.2021, 19:00 | CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center generator market report. The global data center generator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: Emergence of fuel cell generators are expected to reduce the adoption of diesel generators and DRUPS systems by 2025. Over 125 hyperscale development identified in 2020, to contribute significantly towards >2 MW generator systems in the markets. Increase in power outage due to grid failure will continue to drive demand for efficient generators in the market. Over USD 8 billion will be the cumulative investments on generators in the APAC regions, with Southeast Asia and Australia being the major contributor to DRUPS market growth. Edge data centers likely to grow the market demand for generators with a capacity of <1 MW. Data center operators are involved in the selection of generators that comply with stringent regulations such as carbon tax regulations regarding control over carbon emissions. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by generator capacities, systems, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 14 other vendors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-data-center-generator-market-2025 Data Center Generator Market – Segmentation Data center facilities in North America are adopting N+1 redundant configuration generators with onsite fuel storage capacity to provide over 48 hours of runtime. The adoption of devices with a power capacity of >2 MW is common. In Western Europe , data center providers are procuring multiple generators with onsite fuel storage.

are adopting N+1 redundant configuration generators with onsite fuel storage capacity to provide over 48 hours of runtime. The adoption of devices with a power capacity of >2 MW is common. In , data center providers are procuring multiple generators with onsite fuel storage. The availability of gas and bi-fuel generators is growing among service providers. Gas generators can be installed along with the electricity grid supply to reduce data centers' electricity consumption. Data centers near natural gas resources install gas systems as they are a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to diesel generators.

The Uptime Institute has classified and evaluated data center facilities into tiers – I & II, III, and IV based on infrastructural performance, efficiency, redundancy, and high availability. Tier II data centers have minimum redundancy, where it is identified among UPS and PDU systems. Data Center Generator Market by Capacities



