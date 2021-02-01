 

Data Center Generator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 5.8 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 19:00  |  57   |   |   

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center generator market report.

Arizton_Logo

The global data center generator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. Emergence of fuel cell generators are expected to reduce the adoption of diesel generators and DRUPS systems by 2025.
  2. Over 125 hyperscale development identified in 2020, to contribute significantly towards >2 MW generator systems in the markets.
  3. Increase in power outage due to grid failure will continue to drive demand for efficient generators in the market.
  4. Over USD 8 billion will be the cumulative investments on generators in the APAC regions, with Southeast Asia and Australia being the major contributor to DRUPS market growth.
  5. Edge data centers likely to grow the market demand for generators with a capacity of <1 MW.
  6. Data center operators are involved in the selection of generators that comply with stringent regulations such as carbon tax regulations regarding control over carbon emissions.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by generator capacities, systems, tier standards, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 14 other vendors

 

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-data-center-generator-market-2025 

Data Center Generator Market – Segmentation

  • Data center facilities in North America are adopting N+1 redundant configuration generators with onsite fuel storage capacity to provide over 48 hours of runtime. The adoption of devices with a power capacity of >2 MW is common. In Western Europe, data center providers are procuring multiple generators with onsite fuel storage.
  • The availability of gas and bi-fuel generators is growing among service providers. Gas generators can be installed along with the electricity grid supply to reduce data centers' electricity consumption. Data centers near natural gas resources install gas systems as they are a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to diesel generators.
  • The Uptime Institute has classified and evaluated data center facilities into tiers – I & II, III, and IV based on infrastructural performance, efficiency, redundancy, and high availability. Tier II data centers have minimum redundancy, where it is identified among UPS and PDU systems.

Data Center Generator Market by Capacities  

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Data Center Generator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 5.8 Billion by 2026 - Arizton CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center generator market report. The global data center generator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Crypto Broker AG, the brokerage division of Crypto Finance Group, receives the FINMA Securities ...
Bitcoin Association appoints first China-based technical outreach specialist to increase enterprise ...(1) 
Two-year A Level Scholarships, Offering A Gateway to the World's Best Universities, Accepting ...
Megaport Adds IT Sales Veteran Rodney Foreman to the Executive Team as Chief Revenue Officer
Cytiva acquires Vanrx Pharmasystems, Canadian aseptic filling innovator
Electric Drive Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 29 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Seegene develops world first COVID-19 variant test capable of identifying origins of virus variants
Toyobo develops new functional OPP barrier film
In Honor of American Heart Month, Lipton & The Singing Surgeons Release Cover Album "Put A Little ...
AppGallery Users Amongst the First to Play Save Eddy Smile Globally
Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
eHealth Market worth $193.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods