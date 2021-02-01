 

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021   

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund [NYSE: TEI] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0396 per share, payable on February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 16, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: February 12, 2021).

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

Wertpapier


