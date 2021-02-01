 

DigitalAMN Announces Readiness to Fully Support Small Businesses, Angels and Underrepresented Investors

globenewswire
NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (“DigitalAMN” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: DATI), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (“PAI”), announced today that the Company’s management has put into place the necessary components to fully operate its PAI Ecosystem — ready to fully support small businesses, angel investors and underrepresented investors (especially new and unaccredited investors, etc.).

As stated in the November 19th, 2020 DATI press release, “…the Company has worked diligently over the past three years to develop the PAI Ecosystem. Management is confident that the PAI Ecosystem is now ready to efficiently accelerate entrepreneurs, leverage ‘the crowd’ for capital formation, build a sizable equity portfolio, and be actively marketed to entrepreneurs, operating startups, or development stage companies — private or public — in 2021. With this, the Company has slated a path to potentially develop sustainable revenues and upgrade to the OTCQB in 2021.”

Management is pleased to announce that this statement holds true as “we intend to begin processing business as soon as this month, while actively building our social investment community,” stated Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN.

“We’ve worked diligently at creating an environment that could ideally become proficient at:

  • Assisting the processes of start-ups and development stage companies to develop, scale, and fund their businesses;
  • Providing angels with early access to liquidity; and,
  • Offering financial literacy and investment access to underrepresented investors across the country.

While we look forward to announcing several pending relationships that will further contribute to our operations, we can confidently say to our shareholders that the PAI Ecosystem is now functional and ready to begin processing business.”

Through a mix of current and pending partnerships, investments and acquisitions, management has carefully built the DigitalAMN PAI Ecosystem to include: a funding portal operator, marketing and communications, an international private deal club, business development, business accelerators, a financial bootcamp and a growing network of private investors. The Company is now positioned to responsibly pursue growth capital and anticipates the potentiality of consistent and continuous revenue.

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OTC_DATI
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digitalamn/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/digitalamn/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DigitalAssetMonetaryNetwork/

For investor and general information, please email info@DigitalAMN.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations.

Contact:
Public Relations Answering Center
(718) 285-6378 EXT 401
info@DigitalAMN.com




Disclaimer

