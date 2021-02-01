 

Total voting rights

Draper Esprit VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Total Voting Rights
1 February 2021

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Draper Esprit VCT plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 31 January 2021, are summarised as follows:

   

Shares in issue 		Voting rights
per share 		 

Voting rights
Ordinary shares of 5p each        110,738,558 1 110,738,558
Total Voting Rights     110,738,558

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Draper Esprit VCT plc, under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.




