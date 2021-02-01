 

YRC Freight Expands Regional Next-Day Service in the Mid-Atlantic Region

Leveraging National Coverage and Regional Next-Day Track-Record, Carrier Advances Super-Regional Network

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) announces the expansion of YRC Freight’s Regional Next-Day Service with the addition of more lanes in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. This extension of YRC Freight’s Regional Next-Day service is another evolution in the Company’s enterprise transformation toward one company, one network and one operating platform.

Now, 13 terminals: Hagerstown and Baltimore, M.D.; Richmond, Manassas, Norfolk, Roanoke and Staunton, V.A.; Washington, D.C.; Wilmington, D.E.; and Raleigh, Wilson, Winston-Salem and Fayetteville, N.C. will offer Regional Next-Day service, with Richmond as a hub for the region.

“Through Regional Next-Day service, we’ve enhanced operations to offer what customers want most – faster transit times and lower costs,” said Scott Ware, Chief Network Officer.

This new Regional Next-Day service area builds on the Company’s 2019 rollout of Regional-Next Day in Texas and in the Little Rock, Ark. and Mid-South region in 2020.

“We’re excited to continue streamlining and optimizing operations for the benefit of our customers, as we continue building an unmatched super-regional network,” said Ware.

YRC Freight is currently performing at or above best-in-class competitors with a nearly 99% on-time performance and a claims ratio of 0.13%.

“YRC Freight’s superior Regional Next Day Service offers our customers lower costs by handling less inventory, faster transit times and more streamlined supply chains, as well as fewer damages from less freight handling,” said Jason Bergman, Chief Commercial Officer. “We remain obsessive about providing safe, fast, reliable and high-quality service to our customers. And this is backed by our greater on-time performance where we offer Regional Next-Day.”

About YRC Worldwide
YRC Worldwide Inc. has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, the YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. YRC Worldwide, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including HollandNew PennReddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.yrcw.com for more information.

YRC Freight Expands Regional Next-Day Service in the Mid-Atlantic Region Leveraging National Coverage and Regional Next-Day Track-Record, Carrier Advances Super-Regional NetworkOVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) announces the expansion of YRC Freight’s Regional …

