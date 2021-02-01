 

Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire
01.02.2021   

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, announced today that it has issued a shareholder letter and corporate update outlining the Company’s developments and initiatives for 2020 and anticipated milestones for 2021 and beyond.

“We achieved many significant milestones in 2020 that have set the stage for a transformational 2021,” said Rodney Varner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genprex. “The primary focus this past year was on the preparation for our two lead clinical trials in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Our Acclaim-1 clinical trial will combine REQORSA with Tagrisso for patients with late stage NSCLC whose disease progressed after treatment with Tagrisso. Our Acclaim-2 clinical trial will combine REQORSA with Keytruda for NSCLC patients who are low expressors (1% to 49%) of the protein programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). We remain on track to initiate both trials in the first-half of 2021. Additionally, the $40 million-plus in capital infusions in 2020 have provided us with a strong balance sheet as 2021 begins. We are grateful for the confidence and support of our shareholders and look forward to executing on our strategies to achieve a number of potentially value-creating milestones.”

To read the letter in its entirety, a digital copy of the Company’s Shareholder Letter can be found on the Company’s website here.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Company’s lead product candidate, REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. REQORSA has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with osimertinib (AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with osimertinib alone.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Genprex to Present at the Virtual Investor Conference Small and Microcap Showcase on February 4
21.01.21
Genprex to Present its Cutting-Edge Gene Therapies at the MoneyShow Accredited Investors Virtual Expo
14.01.21
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
13.01.21
Genprex Achieves Major Manufacturing Milestone for REQORSA Immunogene Therapy for Upcoming Trials to Treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

24.12.20
100
GNPX - FDA-Fast-Track Designation für Gentherapie gegen Lungenkrebs