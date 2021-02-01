 

Strongest Growth To-Date Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021

Three New Hotels to Open in Las Vegas, New Orleans, and New York City This Year

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, has announced plans to roll out the red carpet in three locations this year. This spring, the first opening is Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, followed by Virgin Hotels New Orleans this summer and Virgin Hotels New York City this fall. Virgin Hotels Edinburgh and Miami are planned for 2022 and beyond, with numerous hotel management signings announced before year-end.

Rendering of Virgin Hotels New Orleans slated to open this summer. Photo: Virgin Hotels

"As evidenced by our openings this year in these major cities, we are very optimistic about the return of travel despite the tremendous difficulties posed by Covid-19," comments Raul Leal, CEO of Virgin Hotels. "We're not only thinking of the out-of-towner but also focused on providing the unique Virgin Hotels experience to the communities we call home. By leveraging our exclusive Chamber (room) design, forward-thinking technology, food and beverage offerings, and entertainment, we're able to ensure a delightful stay while keeping our travelers safe."

This spring, the hotel group will welcome Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton,  to its portfolio. Formerly the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, the re-imagined lifestyle casino resort will feature innovative design and function with 1,504 exceptionally appointed Chambers, Grand Chamber Suites, and Penthouse Suites, which include the Virgin Hotels patented bed and in-room technology. An exhilarating and immersive 60,000 square foot casino. Over five acres of luxury poolside spaces and outdoor event venues amidst a modern desert landscape; a portfolio of dining options from some of the country's hottest restaurateurs; captivating lounges and bars featuring the flagship Commons Club as well over 110,000 square feet of re-inspired meeting, event and convention spaces. The property is being developed by JC Hospitality, LLC.

This summer, the Warehouse District of New Orleans becomes home to a stunning Virgin Hotels New Orleans. Virgin Hotels New Orleans, located at 550 Baronne Street and near the Central Business District, is brimming with new restaurants, galleries, and shops. The new-build hotel will feature over 230 chambers, the brand's centerpiece, Commons Club, a rooftop pool and lounge, gym, and dedicated meeting and event spaces. Virgin Hotels will manage the hotel, beautifully designed by local New Orleans interior design firm Logan Killen Interiors, Mathes Brierre Architects, CallisonRTKL Architects, Broadmoor Construction and developed by The Buccini/Pollin Group. Virgin Hotels New Orleans will incorporate a Southern residential feel while combining colorful, tropical architectural motifs with Virgin's signature style of fun and smart design.

