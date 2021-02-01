 

Rockwell Automation Wins Big at 34th Annual Control Engineering 2021 Engineers’ Choice Awards

Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, is pleased to announce it has been honored at the Control Engineering 2021 Engineers’ Choice Awards.

Control Engineering’s 34th Annual Engineers’ Choice Awards program is the premier award for new products in the automation, control, and instrumentation technology markets. The annual reader’s choice program was created to provide Control Engineering’s readers with information about the top new product in their fields.

The following eight products, all from separate categories, are recognized this year:

Allen-Bradley ControlLogix EtherNet/IP Communication Module
 Winner: Network Integration – Ethernet Hardware, Switches category

Compact GuardLogix 5380 SIL 3 controller
 Winner: Motion Control category

Plant PAx 5.0
 Winner: Process Control Systems category

Allen-Bradley PowerFlex 6000T Medium Voltage Drive
 Honorable Mention: Motion Control – Drives category

FactoryTalk AssetCentre
 Honorable Mention: Software – Asset Management, Reporting category

FactoryTalk Linx Gateway
 Honorable Mention: IIoT Connectivity – Software category

Kinetix 5300 Servo Drive
 Honorable Mention: Motion Control – Drives, Servo category

Studio 5000 V33
 Honorable Mention: Software – Control Design category

About Control Engineering

Control Engineering is the leader in connecting the global industrial engineering audience through coverage of and education about automation, control, and instrumentation technologies in a regionally focused, actionable manner through online and print media and in-person events. For more than 65 years, Control Engineering has been the recognized global information leader for automation engineers who design, implement, maintain, and manage control/instrumentation systems, components, and equipment. This audience continues to recognize Control Engineering as the leader in the field due to our comprehensive coverage of automation technologies and applications.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.



Disclaimer

