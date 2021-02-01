New CEO at Lauritz.com

No. 2/2021

Copenhagen, 01 February 2021

As announced on 30 December 2020 the CEO role is handed over to Mette Rode Sundstrøm on 01 February 2021.

At the same time Mette Rode Sundstrøm is registered as Managing director (Danish: Administrerende direktør) with the Danish company register, and consequently leaves the Board of Directors of Lauritz.com Group A/S and Lauritz.com A/S.