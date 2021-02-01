 

Puma Exploration Welcomes Jean-Paul Lacasse as Head of Its First Nations Engagement and Social Acceptability Committee

RIMOUSKI, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jean-Paul Lacasse as a member of its Strategic Advisory Board to lead the newly created First Nations Engagement and Social Acceptability Committee. Following the success of the initial exploration program of the Williams Brook Gold property, the Company is building a leading management-advisory team to advance the development and exploration on the Company's flagship Triple Fault Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic Province of Canada.

“Puma is putting together all of the pieces of the puzzle that will enable the Company to move the Triple Fault Gold Project forward to the next level and to become a success story and set the example for future exploration programs in New Brunswick. Given that the project is still at an early stage of exploration, it was the best timing to initiate discussions and dialogue with the local First Nations and surrounding communities to build a long-term, friendly, and peaceful relationship.” Stated Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration. “We are delighted to have the opportunity to have Mr. Lacasse advise Puma on the best practices for consultations and peaceful relationships with the First Nations and the local community.” Added Marcel Robillard.

“The Mi’gmaq, of Pabineau (Oinpegitjoig) First Nations, believes that it is important to establish a solid relationship at the beginning of a project and continue to build on that relationship in the spirit of mutual understanding and trust. We are open to a continuing dialogue with Puma Exploration whereby we share our vision of the land and traditional activities” stated Terry Richardson, Chief of the Pabineau First Nation. "We applaud Puma for taking that first step and we look forward to continuing to develop the relationship.” Added Terry Richardson, Chief of the Pabineau Nation.

I am pleased to have the opportunity to contribute to strengthen the already harmonious relations between a dynamic mining exploration Company such as Puma Exploration and the Mi'gmaq community of Pabineau, both at the exploration and possible production stages, all while respecting the concerns and wishes of the members of the community,” stated Dr. Jean-Paul Lacasse.

JEAN-PAUL LACASSE
Jean-Paul Lacasse, doctor of law and lawyer, is professor emeritus at the University of Ottawa. Author of numerous books and articles, particularly in mining law and indigenous peoples' law, he has worked in various capacities with government organizations, business concerns, mining exploration companies, in university administration and with indigenous communities. He has often represented the latter with regards to the development and production of the resources of their territory. He has also served on several boards of directors of mining exploration companies.

