Capital increase of 170,131 shares in Orphazyme A/S as a result of vesting and exercise of Matching Shares

Copenhagen, Denmark, February 1, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces that a share capital increase has been registered with the Danish Business Authority as a result of the vesting and exercise of Matching Shares. A total of 170,131 shares of nominally DKK 1 each have been issued by the Company at a subscription price per Matching Share of DKK 1.

Following the share capital increase, the total nominal share capital will be DKK 34,867,834, divided into 34,867,834 shares each with a nominal value of DKK 1. Each share carries one vote at Orphazyme's general meetings and accordingly the total number of voting rights of the company are 34,867,834. Updated Articles of Association can be found at www.orphazyme.com .





