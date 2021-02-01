 

Capital increase of 170,131 shares in Orphazyme A/S as a result of vesting and exercise of Matching Shares

Orphazyme A/S
Copenhagen, Denmark, February 1, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of  neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces that a share capital increase has been registered with the Danish Business Authority as a result of the vesting and exercise of Matching Shares. A total of 170,131 shares of nominally DKK 1 each have been issued by the Company at a subscription price per Matching Share of DKK 1.

Following the share capital increase, the total nominal share capital will be DKK 34,867,834, divided into 34,867,834 shares each with a nominal value of DKK 1. Each share carries one vote at Orphazyme's general meetings and accordingly the total number of voting rights of the company are 34,867,834. Updated Articles of Association can be found at www.orphazyme.com.


Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO                                  +45 28 98 90 55


About Orphazyme A/S 
Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. Orphazyme is harnessing amplification of Heat-Shock Proteins (or HSPs) in order to develop and commercialize novel therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding, protein aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage diseases and neuromuscular degenerative diseases. Arimoclomol, the Orphazyme’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) and Gaucher disease. Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme’s shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA).

20:11 Uhr
Reporting of transactions in Orphazyme’s shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
18.01.21
Major shareholder announcement
04.01.21
Orphazyme to take part in panel discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event