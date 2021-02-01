DGAP-News STEICO SE: Preliminary business figures: STEICO confirms sales and earnings record for 2020
Preliminary business figures: STEICO confirms sales and earnings record for 2020
* Sales at € 308.8 million (+9.9% year-on-year). EBIT at € 33.3 million (+2.4% year-on-year)
* Continued positive outlook for 2021
Feldkirchen (Munich), 1 February 2021 - The STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) has published its preliminary figures for 2020 and has recorded new record-breaking figures for revenues of around
€ 308.8 million (previous year: € 281.0 million). Although the year 2020 was marked by operational challenges as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, earnings also enjoyed very positive growth. EBIT lifted by 2.4% to € 33.3 million (previous year: € 32.5 million). The EBIT margin (in terms of total operating revenue) was around 10.9% (previous year: 11.3%).
Year-on-year comparison - 2020/2019
|KPI
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Revenues in € millions
|approx. 308.8
|281.0
|+9.9%
|EBITDA in € millions
|approx. 56.6
|56.7
|-0.1%
|EBIT in € millions
|approx. 33.3
|32.5
|+2.4%
|EBT in € millions
|approx. 32.1
|31.2
|+2.7%
Quarterly comparison - Q4 2020/Q4 2019
