DGAP-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
STEICO SE: Preliminary business figures: STEICO confirms sales and earnings record for 2020

01.02.2021 / 20:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary business figures: STEICO confirms sales and earnings record for 2020

* Sales at € 308.8 million (+9.9% year-on-year). EBIT at € 33.3 million (+2.4% year-on-year)

* Continued positive outlook for 2021

Feldkirchen (Munich), 1 February 2021 - The STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) has published its preliminary figures for 2020 and has recorded new record-breaking figures for revenues of around
€ 308.8 million (previous year: € 281.0 million). Although the year 2020 was marked by operational challenges as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, earnings also enjoyed very positive growth. EBIT lifted by 2.4% to € 33.3 million (previous year: € 32.5 million). The EBIT margin (in terms of total operating revenue) was around 10.9% (previous year: 11.3%).

Year-on-year comparison - 2020/2019

KPI 2020 2019 Change
Revenues in € millions approx. 308.8 281.0 +9.9%
EBITDA in € millions approx. 56.6 56.7 -0.1%
EBIT in € millions approx. 33.3 32.5 +2.4%
EBT in € millions approx. 32.1 31.2 +2.7%
 

Quarterly comparison - Q4 2020/Q4 2019

ZeitTitel
20:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen: STEICO bestätigt Umsatz- und Ergebnisrekord für 2020 (deutsch)
20:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen: STEICO bestätigt Umsatz- und Ergebnisrekord für 2020
12.01.21
Original-Research: STEICO SE (von Montega AG): Verkaufen
12.01.21
Good News bei... Steico: Starkes Wachstum, etwas ausgebremst, Prognose angehoben
11.01.21
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: anhaltendes Wachstum im vierten Quartal 2020. Umsatzprognose für 2020 erhöht, positiver Trend setzt sich in 2021 fort. (deutsch)
11.01.21
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: growth continues in Q4 2020. Sales forecast for 2020 increased, positive trend continues in 2021.
11.01.21
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: anhaltendes Wachstum im vierten Quartal 2020. Umsatzprognose für 2020 erhöht, positiver Trend setzt sich in 2021 fort.

