PPR - $.0121 January Dividend

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR), a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, declared a monthly dividend of 1.21 cents per share on January 29, 2021, payable on February 23, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2021. This represents the 393rd consecutive monthly dividend since the Trust’s inception in May 1988.

The following is the annualized distribution rate calculation based on the declared dividend for the month, Net Asset Value (“NAV”) at month-end and the month-end NYSE composite closing price (“Market”).

Annualized Period-end Distribution Rate

DIVIDEND

NAV

MARKET

January 29, 2021

$.0121

2.88%

3.17%

 

 

 

 

The Trust's investment objective is to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital.

The Trust is managed by Voya Investments, LLC and sub-advised by Voya Investment Management Co. LLC, and its shares are distributed by Voya Investments Distributor, LLC. The adviser, the sub-adviser and the distributor are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA). The Trust’s operations are based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Distribution Rates are calculated by annualizing dividends declared during the period (i.e., divide the monthly dividend amount by the number of days in the related month and multiply by the number of days in the fiscal year) and then dividing the resulting annualized dividend by the month-ending NAV (in the case of NAV) or the month-end closing price on the NYSE composite (in the case of Market). The distribution rate is based solely on actual dividends and distributions, which are made at the discretion of management. The distribution rate may or may not include all investment income, and ordinarily will not include capital gains.

