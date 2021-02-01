First Home Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020

FHBI Chief Executive Officer Anthony N. Leo stated: “2020 was a remarkable year for First Home Bancorp, Inc. Despite the Pandemic and ensuing recession, we achieved record earnings while strengthening our balance sheet. The investments we made over the past four years in residential and SBA lending services allowed us to take advantage of market opportunities while providing critical rescue funding to struggling businesses through the PPP. Likewise, we continued to expand our community banking franchise, growing our core deposit base by more than 25%. At the same time, we made significant investments in technology and infrastructure to position the Company for future growth in an evolving environment.”

First Home Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FHBI) (“FHBI” or the “Company”), parent company of First Home Bank (“First Home” or the “Bank”) reported record earnings for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, driven by mortgage banking income, as well as loan origination fees and net interest income associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). The Company reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $5.61 million, or $2.29 per basic common share, compared to net income of $5.25 million, or $2.20 per basic common share in the third quarter 2020, and $1.17 million, or $0.45 per basic common share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $12.70 million, or $5.18 per basic common share, an increase of $8.22 million or 183.28% over net income for the year-ended December 31, 2019 of $4.48 million or $1.90 per basic common share. The fourth quarter’s earnings increased tangible book value to $24.02 per basic common share.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

The Company’s return on average common equity equaled 39.97% for the fourth quarter, bringing return on average common equity to 25.50% for the year ended December 31, 2020, a significant increase from return on average common equity of 10.55% for 2019.

Despite significant levels of PPP loans throughout 2020 which inflated average assets, return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2020 equaled 1.48%, bringing year-to-date return on average assets to 1.06%, compared to return on average assets for 2019 of 1.21%.

The Bank’s Residential Mortgage Division produced a record volume of loan originations, with production of $641 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, reaching $1.91 billion in production for the year-ended December 31, 2020, compared to production of $748 million in 2019.

PPP net loan origination fee income of $5.24 million was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020, bringing the year-to-date total of net PPP loan origination fee income to $13.42 million. As of December 31, 2020, $12.95 million of PPP net loan origination fees are remaining to be recognized, which will be recognized over the remaining estimated lives of the loans.

In consideration of strong revenue from other sources, the Company’s record earnings were achieved while recognizing no gain on sale of SBA guaranteed loans in the fourth quarter, advancing the Company’s strategy of increasing recurring revenue through holding government guaranteed loans.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $5.61 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $5.25 million in the third quarter 2020, and $1.17 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $12.70 million, an increase of $8.22 million or 183.28% over net income for the year-ended December 31, 2019 of $4.48 million. The increase in net income in 2020 over 2019 was primarily due to an increase in residential loan fee income and the addition of PPP loan origination fee and interest income, offset by an increase in noninterest expenses, particularly salaries and commissions expenses, as well as an increase in provision for loan loss expense and a decline in gain on sale of SBA loans as the Company made the decision to hold the majority of guaranteed SBA balances originated in 2020.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $11.57 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.49 million or 14.77% from $10.08 million in the third quarter, mainly due to an increase in net PPP origination fees recognized, as well as an increase in interest income on loans other than PPP.

Net interest income was $43.73 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $18.03 million or 70.15% from 2019. The increase was primarily due to net PPP origination fee income of $13.42 million and PPP interest income of $5.68 million recognized in 2020, offset by declines in interest income on loans and interest-bearing deposits in other banks. Net interest margin was 3.11% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 2.88% for the third quarter. The increase in margin was largely due to the increase in net PPP origination fees and a decrease in interest-bearing liability costs, offset by declines in rates on loans other than PPP. Net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 2.93%, down substantially from 4.25% realized in 2019. The primary reason for the decline is the significant amount of PPP loan balances during the majority of 2020 at a rate of 1.00%. Although the rate on PPP loans brings down the Company’s net interest margin, because these loans are pledged to the Federal Reserve’s PPP Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) at a rate of 0.35%, their balance is allowed to be excluded from capital ratios and thus the net 0.65 bps earned brings significant earnings to the Company without having to allocate capital against these assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $31.38 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $814 thousand or 2.53% from $32.19 million in the third quarter. The decline was primarily the result of modest declines in residential loan fee income and SBA servicing income. Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $97.70 million, an increase of $44.57 million or 83.90% from $53.12 million during 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in residential loan fee income of $61.40 million or 196.3%, offset by a decline in gain on sale of SBA loans of $12.87 million or $91.52% to $1.19 million for 2020 as the Company made the decision to hold the majority of guaranteed SBA balances originated in 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $30.47 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.27 million or 8.04% from $28.21 million in the third quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and benefits as the Company continued to build its workforce and utilized several temporary workers to assist with the forgiveness process on PPP loans. Noninterest expense was $98.47 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $43.08 million or 77.77% from $55.39 million during 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, commissions, and bonus and incentives as several loan production offices were added which increased the overall count of FTE’s and also increased commissions. In addition, in order to originate and service almost $900 million of PPP loans originated in 2020, significant overtime was incurred and temporary workers utilized to handle the volume. Data processing costs also increased by $2.68 million during 2020 to $4.42 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 as software was added to originate and service PPP loans, data conversion costs were incurred in the first quarter of 2020 with the conversion of the Company’s core processing system, and per loan costs on the residential lending platform increased based on volume. Mortgage banking expense also increased proportionately with the increase in residential lending volume from $2.40 million during 2019 to $5.29 million during 2020, an increase of $2.89 million or 120.36%.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $1.87 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up slightly from $1.81 million for the third quarter based primarily on an increase in pre-tax earnings. Income tax expense was $3.07 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.26 million or 69.60% from $1.81 million during 2019. The increase was primarily due to the increase in pre-tax earnings; however, the purchase of Bank Owned Life Insurance in June 2020 did add tax free income, and due to the CARES Act signed in March, the Company was able to carry back net operating losses created in 2018 to prior years where tax rates were higher than they were in 2020, which created a one-time tax benefit of $969 thousand. The effective income tax rate was 19.49% for 2020 compared to 28.79% for 2019 as a result.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets increased by $43.17 million or 2.88% during the fourth quarter of 2020 to $1.54 billion, mainly due to increases in residential loans held for sale and cash, offset partially by a decline in PPP loans as those loans began the forgiveness process. Total assets increased $1.01 billion or 190.77% from year- end 2019, mainly due to an increase of $825.80 million of PPP loans, net of origination fees, as well as increases in residential loans held for sale, conventional loans, and SBA loans.

Loans

Gross loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP loans, increased by $15.28 million or 3.95% during the fourth quarter of 2020 to $402.52 million due to an increase in conventional community bank loans, as well as the resumption in mid-July of SBA 7(a) lending. Traditional SBA production was largely halted during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic and related focus on PPP loans. PPP loans, net of deferred origination fees, decreased by $53.71 million or 6.11% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $825.80 million, as PPP loans began the forgiveness process.

Deposits

Deposits increased by $48.64 million or 9.54% during the fourth quarter of 2020 to $558.78 million, with the majority of the increase coming from increases in interest bearing demand deposits and money market accounts, partially offset by declines in time deposit and noninterest bearing demand deposit balances. Deposits increased $110.19 million, or 24.56% over the year-end 2019, with time deposits declining by $71.92 or 50.99% million year over year, offset by increases in transaction accounts and money market and savings accounts.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $5.00 million during the fourth quarter, compared to $7.00 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $1.20 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. We continue to increase the qualitative factors in the allowance for loan loss calculation for the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the increased provision expense in the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020.

Over the past five years, the Company’s loan losses have been incurred primarily in its SBA unguaranteed loan portfolio, particularly loans originated under the SBA 7(a) Small Loan Program. The Small Loan Program represents loans of $350,000 or less and carry an SBA guaranty of 75% to 85% of the loan, depending on the original principal balance. The default rate on loans originated in the SBA 7(a) Small Loan Program is significantly higher than the Bank’s other SBA 7(a) loans, conventional commercial loans, or residential mortgage loans.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter 2020 were $2.75 million, an increase of $1.62 million from $1.13 million for the third quarter 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans, excluding PPP loans, were 0.54% for the fourth quarter 2020, an increase from 0.24% in the third quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.21% as of December 31, 2020, a slight decrease from 0.26% as of September 30, 2020, and a significant decrease from 0.70% as of December 31, 2019. Since the majority of the Company’s loan portfolio consists of SBA loans, most of which received principal and interest payments under Section 1112 of the CARES Act, asset quality trends may appear more favorable than they otherwise would without the CARES Act support.

As of December 31, 2020, a total of 245 loans with principal balances of $14.61 million were under payment deferral compared to a total of 37 loans with principal balances totaling $3.07 million under payment deferral as of September 30, 2020. Of the deferrals at December 31, 2020, 239 are SBA loans totaling $11.98 million in outstanding unguaranteed balance. As expected, the level of SBA loans on deferral increased with the expiration of the Section 1112 payment support afforded under the CARES Act at which point certain borrowers sought out payment deferrals. With the Economic Aid Act signed into law on December 27, 2020, Section 1112 CARES Act payments were extended, with some stipulations, which will assist the bulk of our SBA borrowers for 3 months and, depending on the type of business, up to 8 months of additional principal and interest payments with a cap of $9,000 per month per borrower, beginning in February 2021.

Although the Company’s asset quality trends indicate minimal stress on the portfolio, management believes it is prudent to be proactive in increasing the allowance for loan losses using qualitative measures. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding SBA guaranteed loans, residential loans held for sale, and loans whereby the Fair Value Option was elected, was 7.50% as of December 31, 2020, an increase from 6.86% as of September 30, 2020 and 4.38% as of December 31, 2019.

Capital Strength

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 11.75% as of December 31, 2020 from 10.85% as of September 30, 2020. The CET 1 and Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets increased to 15.72% as of December 31, 2020 from 15.31% as of September 30, 2020, and the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio increased to 17.02% as of December 31, 2020 from 16.72% as of September 30, 2020. In addition, the Company raised approximately $2.94 million of 8% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock in the fourth quarter compared to $3.8 million raised in the third quarter 2020. In addition, $1.5 million Series A Preferred Stock was converted to Series B Preferred Stock and $500 thousand of subordinated debentures were converted to Series B Preferred Stock during the quarter. $2.0 million was down-streamed to the Bank subsidiary during the fourth quarter to provide additional capital strength.

About the Company

First Home Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of First Home Bank, a Florida state-chartered banking institution and Federal Reserve member. The Company is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida with 6 full-service banking centers in the Tampa Bay area as of December 31, 2020. In addition to traditional community banking services, the Company specializes in providing lending services to small businesses nationwide guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”). The Company also derives a significant portion of its earnings and loan production from a nationwide residential mortgage lending division with 28 residential loan production offices across the country.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “is confident that” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and a variety of factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. First Home Bancorp, Inc. does not have a policy of updating or revising forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law, and silence by management over time should not be construed to mean that actual events are occurring as estimated in such forward-looking statements.

First Home Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) QUARTERLY YEAR-TO-DATE 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees, except for PPP $ 6,355,033 $ 5,979,901 $ 6,263,701 $ 23,985,726 $ 24,430,763 PPP loan interest income 2,243,936 2,267,589 - 5,684,938 - PPP origination fee income 5,243,921 4,302,284 - 13,419,106 - Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 69,627 71,590 379,483 640,715 1,270,296 Total interest income 13,912,517 12,621,364 6,643,184 43,730,485 25,701,059 Interest expense: Deposits 1,379,429 1,539,272 2,174,681 7,490,180 7,319,102 PPP Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) 783,130 793,834 - 1,968,407 - Other 177,606 204,794 241,808 819,721 947,741 Total interest expense 2,340,165 2,537,900 2,416,489 10,278,308 8,266,843 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 11,572,352 10,083,464 4,226,695 33,452,177 17,434,216 Provision for loan losses 5,000,000 7,000,000 1,200,000 16,900,000 8,869,230 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,572,352 3,083,464 3,026,695 16,552,177 8,564,986 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 222,689 251,399 249,812 932,729 993,604 Bank Owned Life Insurance income 84,535 81,354 - 183,448 - Residential loan fee income 30,789,739 31,226,113 9,679,326 92,677,889 31,275,897 Gain on sale of SBA loans (10,124 ) - 2,437,660 1,192,114 14,058,733 SBA loan servicing right gain - - 1,175,800 530,000 6,660,638 Loss on sale of unguaranteed loan amounts (70,000 ) - - (70,000 ) (216,222 ) SBA servicing income, net 270,862 565,316 428,590 2,023,771 1,401,107 Other noninterest income 89,896 67,423 (120,161 ) 225,317 (1,049,424 ) Total noninterest income 31,377,597 32,191,605 13,851,027 97,695,268 53,124,333 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 11,906,236 8,875,345 5,954,439 36,402,899 24,391,699 Commissions 9,409,466 9,725,240 3,278,843 28,820,136 11,181,875 Bonus and incentives 775,175 2,193,604 767,624 5,251,472 1,152,790 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,138,749 1,182,547 921,102 4,453,112 3,355,638 Data processing 1,332,170 1,163,263 545,850 4,418,398 1,738,622 Professional services 1,189,689 877,920 660,230 3,532,645 2,195,228 Mortgage lead generation 683,361 379,665 452,788 1,924,801 1,518,313 Marketing and business development 620,361 337,251 325,983 1,628,510 1,599,800 Mortgage banking expense 1,647,194 1,620,411 753,678 5,292,614 2,401,841 Regulatory assessments 25,941 144,494 93,351 443,927 420,068 ATM and interchange expense 91,956 42,699 60,504 285,897 266,468 Telecommunications expense 145,793 135,504 175,978 572,884 663,587 Employee recruting and development 633,898 244,607 604,487 1,768,698 1,698,211 Loan origination and collection 268,416 907,667 351,407 2,039,506 1,539,359 Other expenses 606,112 377,379 320,872 1,633,983 1,268,554 Total noninterest expense 30,474,517 28,207,596 15,267,136 98,469,482 55,392,053 Income before taxes 7,475,432 7,067,473 1,610,586 15,777,963 6,297,266 Income tax expense 1,869,346 1,814,512 443,278 3,074,881 1,813,052 Net income $ 5,606,086 $ 5,252,961 $ 1,167,308 $ 12,703,082 $ 4,484,214 Preferred dividends 306,616 201,390 177,638 863,282 462,903 Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,299,470 $ 5,051,571 $ 989,670 $ 11,839,800 $ 4,021,311

First Home Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Assets 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Cash and due from banks $ 2,789,933 $ 2,707,048 $ 3,080,132 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 52,588,765 31,769,546 107,499,915 Cash and cash equivalents 55,378,698 34,476,594 110,580,047 Certificates of deposit 2,381,000 2,381,000 2,381,000 Securities HTM and restricted equity securities 2,403,186 2,750,744 2,542,622 Residential loans held for sale 208,704,152 149,406,587 76,415,993 SBA loans sold, not yet settled - - 229,500 PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs 825,802,040 879,509,575 - Community bank loans 147,838,945 138,052,872 120,007,428 SBA loans 254,681,272 249,190,542 193,926,601 Total loans held for investment 1,228,322,257 1,266,752,989 313,934,029 Allowance for loan losses (21,162,339 ) (18,912,627 ) (10,741,950 ) Loans, net 1,207,159,918 1,247,840,362 303,192,079 Accrued interest receivable 7,299,759 5,262,324 2,122,505 Premises and equipment, net 18,114,600 16,881,153 16,478,919 Loan servicing assets 8,159,501 9,169,119 11,279,960 Bank Owned Life Insurance 12,183,448 12,098,913 - Other assets 22,906,514 21,249,043 6,017,012 Total assets $ 1,544,690,776 $ 1,501,515,839 $ 531,239,637 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing transaction accounts $ 62,650,336 $ 70,115,349 $ 51,025,076 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 140,265,079 112,901,869 71,134,209 Savings and money market deposits 286,743,776 247,707,500 185,391,517 Time deposits 69,125,349 79,416,573 141,043,368 Total deposits 558,784,540 510,141,291 448,594,170 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 10,000,000 10,000,000 Subordinated debentures 5,947,900 6,942,980 7,415,750 Notes payable 3,754,465 3,868,229 4,095,696 PPP Liquidity Facility 881,261,659 889,769,683 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 23,873,311 18,639,755 9,802,358 Total liabilities 1,473,621,875 1,439,361,938 479,907,974 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, series A 6,161,000 7,661,000 7,661,000 Preferred stock, series B 8,516,114 3,723,101 - Common stock and additional paid-in capital 43,043,215 42,495,534 41,362,038 Deferred compensation - restricted stock (40,958 ) (46,874 ) (156,116 ) Retained earnings 13,389,530 8,321,140 2,464,741 Total stockholders' equity 71,068,901 62,153,901 51,331,663 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,544,690,776 $ 1,501,515,839 $ 531,239,637

First Home Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data QUARTERLY YEAR-TO-DATE Selected income statement data: 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Interest income $ 13,912,517 $ 12,621,364 $ 6,643,184 $ 43,730,485 $ 25,701,059 Interest expense 2,340,165 2,537,900 2,416,489 10,278,308 8,266,843 Net interest income 11,572,352 10,083,464 4,226,695 33,452,177 17,434,216 Provision for loan losses 5,000,000 7,000,000 1,200,000 16,900,000 8,869,230 Noninterest income 31,377,597 32,191,605 13,851,027 97,695,268 53,124,333 Noninterest expense 30,474,517 28,207,596 15,267,136 98,469,482 55,392,053 Income tax expense 1,869,346 1,814,512 443,278 3,074,881 1,813,052 Net income 5,606,086 5,252,961 1,167,308 12,703,082 4,484,214 Preferred dividends 306,616 201,390 177,638 863,282 462,903 Net income available to common shareholders 5,299,470 5,051,571 989,670 11,839,800 4,021,311 Balance sheet data: Average loans $ 1,374,750,567 $ 1,317,669,322 $ 393,971,764 $ 1,005,343,602 $ 368,356,718 Average loans, excluding PPP loans 509,522,563 457,883,681 393,971,764 449,111,848 368,356,718 Average loans, excluding LHFS 1,264,263,002 1,226,741,566 320,905,437 920,323,065 325,232,340 Average assets 1,513,402,577 1,457,997,688 508,003,776 1,198,022,631 451,281,577 Average total equity 66,876,764 55,792,690 49,087,635 56,092,716 43,122,309 Average common equity 53,035,258 46,741,352 41,192,635 46,422,005 38,125,521 Total loans, period end 1,437,026,409 1,416,159,576 390,350,022 1,437,026,409 390,350,022 Total loans, excluding PPP 611,224,369 536,650,001 390,350,022 611,224,369 390,350,022 Total loans, excluding PPP and LHFS 401,520,217 387,243,414 313,934,029 401,520,217 313,934,029 Loans where the Fair Value Option (FVO) was elected 9,265,984 9,508,423 10,341,039 9,265,984 10,341,039 Total loans, excl guaranteed loans, LHFS, and FVO loans 282,058,094 275,832,044 245,145,050 282,058,094 245,145,050 ALLL, period end 21,162,339 18,912,627 10,741,950 21,162,339 10,741,950 Total assets, at period end 1,544,690,776 1,501,515,839 531,239,637 1,544,690,776 531,239,637 Per share data: Basic earnings per share $ 2.29 $ 2.20 $ 0.45 $ 5.18 $ 1.90 Tangible book value per common share (at period end) $ 24.02 $ 21.85 $ 19.15 $ 24.02 $ 19.15 Shares of common stock outstanding 2,323,345 2,303,460 2,262,526 2,323,345 2,262,526 Performance ratios: Return on average assets 1.48 % 1.44 % 0.92 % 1.06 % 0.99 % Return on average common equity 39.97 % 43.23 % 9.61 % 25.50 % 10.55 % Yield on average earning assets 3.76 % 3.55 % 5.49 % 3.76 % 6.02 % Cost of average interest bearing deposits 0.68 % 0.72 % 2.43 % 0.97 % 2.40 % Net interest margin 3.13 % 2.88 % 3.52 % 2.88 % 4.08 % Asset quality ratios: Net charge-offs 2,754,955 1,112,533 1,080,345 6,479,611 4,687,469 Net charge-offs/avg loans excl PPP 0.54 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 1.44 % 1.27 % Non-performing loans, at period end 3,263,797 3,975,896 3,703,285 3,263,797 3,703,285 Non-performing assets, at period end 3,263,797 3,975,896 3,703,285 3,263,797 3,703,285 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.23 % 0.28 % 0.95 % 0.23 % 0.95 % Non-performing assets/total assets 0.21 % 0.26 % 0.70 % 0.21 % 0.70 % ALLL/Total loans 1.47 % 1.34 % 2.75 % 1.47 % 2.75 % ALLL/Total loans, excl PPP loans 3.46 % 3.52 % 2.75 % 3.46 % 2.75 % ALLL/Total loans, excl guaranteed loans, LHFS, and FVO loans 7.50 % 6.86 % 4.38 % 7.50 % 4.38 % Other company information: FTEs 596 545 423 596 423 Community banking center offices 6 6 5 6 5 Loan production offices 28 28 21 28 21

