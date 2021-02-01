 

Blizzard Entertainment’s Global Community to Gather Virtually at BlizzConline February 19–20

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 20:22  |  30   |   |   

The champions of Azeroth, the defenders of Sanctuary and the Koprulu Sector, and the heroes of Overwatch and the Nexus are invited to a virtual celebration of community, creativity, 30 years of Blizzard gaming, and the epic adventures yet to come at BlizzConline, coming February 19 and 20 to BlizzCon.com—and everyone can watch the full show completely FREE.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005820/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Activision Blizzard Inc!
Short
Basispreis 97,77€
Hebel 13,88
Ask 0,59
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 85,24€
Hebel 12,71
Ask 0,54
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

BlizzConline is an all-digital community event and exhibition of all things Blizzard, offering players around the globe a chance to connect in the online world while circumstances keep everyone from gathering in the real one. On two consecutive days and across six channels of programming, Blizzard developers will be sharing the latest game news with the world, and cosplayers, artists, and makeshift murlocs will be sharing their talents through events such as the Community Showcase. In addition, as Blizzard celebrates its 30th anniversary this February, players everywhere will have a chance to mark three decades of exploring epic games and universes together as they look forward to what the future holds for their friends, guildmates, and allies.

“We couldn’t let too much time go by without connecting with our community in the spirit of BlizzCon, and that’s what this show is all about—getting together with friends from around the world and celebrating the bonds and experiences we share through games,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “We’re also excited to share some updates on what the teams have been working on—and while this won’t be the usual BlizzCon, the all-online format gives us a unique opportunity to shake things up a bit and create a show specifically for a community at home.”

Day one of BlizzConline will kick off at 2 p.m. PST on Friday, February 19, with an opening segment that includes a first look at some of the latest game content now in development. Then for the next three-plus hours, players will have the option to tune in to one of six different themed channels digging deeper into the games they’re most interested in.

Day two will pick back up at 12 p.m. PST on Saturday, February 20, with multiple channels once again, until the event concludes later that afternoon. On this second day, Blizzard will be answering players’ questions through Q&A sessions and shining a spotlight on its global player community, including the winners and outstanding entries in the Community Showcase cosplay, movie, talent, and art contests and exhibitions.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blizzard Entertainment’s Global Community to Gather Virtually at BlizzConline February 19–20 The champions of Azeroth, the defenders of Sanctuary and the Koprulu Sector, and the heroes of Overwatch and the Nexus are invited to a virtual celebration of community, creativity, 30 years of Blizzard gaming, and the epic adventures yet to come at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Activision Blizzard to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 4, 2021
08.01.21
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
139
Activision's neuer Blockbuster Ende Oktober weckt hohe Erwartungen