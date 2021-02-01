News Direct Boldly Redefines International Distribution (FOTO)

Norwalk, CT (ots) - Industry iconoclast again disrupts the status quo with

international flat rate pricing and other enhanced, customer-centric features



News Direct today announced a reimagined approach to international newsdistribution. Since its mid-2020 launch, News Direct has radically redefinedvirtually every aspect of the traditional newswire experience, from workflow topricing and analytics. It is now introducing innovation to internationaldistribution.Similar to its North American rate structure, News Direct is disrupting theindustry with a flat rate pricing model for international distributions,including human prepared translations. Full text translations, prepared by oneof the world's leading translation houses, are included with selectdistributions as part of the flat rate pricing.News Direct has secured distribution agreements with more than a dozen leadinginternational and national news agencies and commercial service providers; theseprominent news agencies and premier distribution services will be announced inthe coming weeks."This allows PR and IR professionals targeting international audiences tobroaden their reach and increase the frequency of their distributions due to thepredictable, transparent and economical pricing strategy pioneered by NewsDirect," said Gregg Castano, the company's founder and CEO.News Direct has also added a new benefit to industry-focused news distribution,going beyond traditional "trade media" and static distribution lists. New Directindustry lists provide deeper reach that extends beyond trade publications toinclude journalists at mainstream media covering specific industries as well asbloggers and influencers active within those sectors. Unlike traditionalnewswire trade lists, News Direct lists are updated dynamically with every neworder, eliminating the risk of outdated lists with deceased contacts and defunctpublications.Delivering - and demonstrating - ROI is another key differentiator of NewsDirect's international services. Robust measurement from distribution partnerswill be consolidated into the News Direct performance report, providing clientswith a single user-friendly, integrated report. Issuers whose securities aretraded on North American markets also will receive a complimentary Equity ImpactReport, analyzing their release's impact on share price, a News Directexclusive."International distribution is often confusing, as well as prohibitivelyexpensive," noted Castano. "News Direct has aligned itself with the world'sleading news agencies and service providers and has managed to create a newparadigm that clients can both understand and afford."About News Direct News Direct provides news and content distribution for PR, IR,Corporate Communications and Marketing professionals. Our platform delivers acompletely reimagined, intuitive workflow, industry-leading security,transparent, flat rate pricing and actionable analytics. Further, News Directhas deployed an array of innovation including advanced automation, isolationcloud technology and custom software for the most dynamic, efficient andflexible platform available today.