News Direct Boldly Redefines International Distribution (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 01.02.2021, 20:45 | 62 | 0 |
Norwalk, CT (ots) - Industry iconoclast again disrupts the status quo with
international flat rate pricing and other enhanced, customer-centric features
Norwalk, CT | February 01, 2021 10:47 AM Eastern Standard Time
News Direct today announced a reimagined approach to international news
distribution. Since its mid-2020 launch, News Direct has radically redefined
virtually every aspect of the traditional newswire experience, from workflow to
pricing and analytics. It is now introducing innovation to international
distribution.
Similar to its North American rate structure, News Direct is disrupting the
industry with a flat rate pricing model for international distributions,
including human prepared translations. Full text translations, prepared by one
of the world's leading translation houses, are included with select
distributions as part of the flat rate pricing.
News Direct has secured distribution agreements with more than a dozen leading
international and national news agencies and commercial service providers; these
prominent news agencies and premier distribution services will be announced in
the coming weeks.
"This allows PR and IR professionals targeting international audiences to
broaden their reach and increase the frequency of their distributions due to the
predictable, transparent and economical pricing strategy pioneered by News
Direct," said Gregg Castano, the company's founder and CEO.
News Direct has also added a new benefit to industry-focused news distribution,
going beyond traditional "trade media" and static distribution lists. New Direct
industry lists provide deeper reach that extends beyond trade publications to
include journalists at mainstream media covering specific industries as well as
bloggers and influencers active within those sectors. Unlike traditional
newswire trade lists, News Direct lists are updated dynamically with every new
order, eliminating the risk of outdated lists with deceased contacts and defunct
publications.
Delivering - and demonstrating - ROI is another key differentiator of News
Direct's international services. Robust measurement from distribution partners
will be consolidated into the News Direct performance report, providing clients
with a single user-friendly, integrated report. Issuers whose securities are
traded on North American markets also will receive a complimentary Equity Impact
Report, analyzing their release's impact on share price, a News Direct
exclusive.
"International distribution is often confusing, as well as prohibitively
expensive," noted Castano. "News Direct has aligned itself with the world's
leading news agencies and service providers and has managed to create a new
paradigm that clients can both understand and afford."
About News Direct News Direct provides news and content distribution for PR, IR,
Corporate Communications and Marketing professionals. Our platform delivers a
completely reimagined, intuitive workflow, industry-leading security,
transparent, flat rate pricing and actionable analytics. Further, News Direct
has deployed an array of innovation including advanced automation, isolation
cloud technology and custom software for the most dynamic, efficient and
flexible platform available today.To learn more visit https://u.newsdirect.com/s
sxRCeU3deZc7N9vfJYnPTKjpKSg2Epfv7y8XC8vtbw4JbMoNblELzk_V58BxM8oTQIEAAD__wki6JRnn
6xRr9WFmunPv6q-u1u4FvvJ8qnaHKLQ or follow us on LinkedIn (https://u.newsdirect.c
om/ssxRCeU3deZc7N9vfJYnPTKjpKSg2Epfv7y8XC8nMy87NSUzTy85P1c_OT-3IDGvUj8vtbxYNyWzK
DW5RDc5v6hA374sM7Xcsdg3NTcptci2pKg0lQGkJqM0CRAAAP__zFjGP3o4RdWC4fZ1IOpj1EM_mqbPj
HAC-0FL7Q) , Twitter (https://u.newsdirect.com/ssxRCeU3deZc7N9vfJYnPTKjpKSg2Epfv
6Q8s6QktUgvOT9X3y-1vNglsyg1ucQ5v6iAIS-1vDijNAkQAAD__wldXs_4HDkYJ77RP3tVZVLeZ7Iu-
1spQnw49GYw) , Facebook (https://u.newsdirect.com/ssxRCeU3deZc7N9vfJYnPTKjpKSg2E
pfv7y8XC8tMTk1KT8_Wy85P1e_ODWxKDlDvyS_wL7QNi-1vFjVyCAlsyg1uYQBxMsoTQIEAAD__wFA_e
VpHz3QlN84C3ttqg6Q2AiTadFNVosM6YVA) , Instagram (https://u.newsdirect.com/ssxRCe
U3deZc7N9vfJYnPTKjpKSg2Epfv7y8XC8zr7gkMb0oMVcvOT9XPy-1vDg-JbMoNbkkPjm_qECfASSSUZ
oECAAA__8lM5KWgHlUxU7S_8LjNyhq99speGMNW7nvicNZw) or YouTube (https://u.newsdirec
t.com/ssxRCeU3deZc7N9vfJYnPTKjpKSg2Epfv7y8XK8yv7SkNClVLzk_Vz85IzEvLzVHP9TZ2CLNLS
3NvCIzucAzw9EgVdc0yCnKkSEvtbw4ozQJEAAA__8ZhmCj6jsN-wS4czmnG_IhpRbrZPsjwfRZq_UyQ)
.
Contact:
Contact Details
News Direct
Martha Pearlstone
+1 203-295-7566
martha.pearlstone@newsdirect.com
Company Website
http://www.newsdirect.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4827590
OTS: News Direct
