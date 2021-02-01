 

First Choice Bank Announces Sale of Rowland Heights Branch

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Choice Bancorp (Nasdaq Capital Markets: FCBP) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Choice Bank (the “Bank” or “First Choice”), announced today that the Bank has completed the sale of its Rowland Heights, California branch (“Rowland Heights Branch”) to Golden Bank, N.A. (“Golden Bank”), headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement, Golden Bank has agreed to assume certain deposit liabilities, as well as cash, rights, title, and interest in the lease of the real property related to the Rowland Heights Branch, personal property and other fixed assets associated with the Rowland Heights Branch; no loans were sold as part of the subject sale. All necessary regulatory approvals were obtained prior to completion of the sale. The sale was completed on the close of the business day, Friday, January 29, 2021. The Rowland Heights Branch reopens on February 1, 2021 as a branch of Golden Bank. Customers of the Rowland Heights Branch have been provided additional information regarding the impact of the sale.

“At First Choice Bank, we periodically review our branch locations to evaluate the opportunity they present to best serve our customers. As the Bank has several branches in the surrounding area, we entered into discussions with Golden Bank, which was looking to add another location to their Southern California presence. We believe customers at the Rowland Heights Branch will be well-served with this transaction,” stated Robert Franko, President and CEO of First Choice Bank.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp, headquartered in Cerritos, California, is the sole shareholder of and the registered bank holding company for, First Choice Bank. As of December 31, 2020, First Choice Bancorp had total consolidated assets of $2.28 billion. First Choice Bank, also headquartered in Cerritos, California, is a community-based financial institution that serves primarily commercial and consumer clients in diverse communities and specializes in loans to small- to medium-sized businesses and private banking clients, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans. First Choice Bank is a Preferred Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender. First Choice Bank conducts business through eight full-service branches and two loan production offices located in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties. Founded in 2005, First Choice Bank has quickly become a leading provider of financial services that enable our customers to grow, maintain strength, and achieve their business objectives. We strive to surpass our clients’ expectations through our efficiency, personalized services and financial solutions and professionalism and are committed to being “First in Speed, Service, and Solutions.” First Choice Bank is a strong believer in social justice and equality and is proud of its cultural- and gender-diverse workforce. As of December 31, 2020, more than 74% of the Company’s total workforce identified as ethnic minorities and more than 66% of its workforce and more than 50% of its senior management identified as female. First Choice Bancorp stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “FCBP.”

26.01.21
First Choice Bancorp Announces to Participate in Janney West Coast CEO Forum
26.01.21
First Choice Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results