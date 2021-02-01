EANS-Other capital market information Andritz AG / Notification of share buyback transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 01.02.2021, 21:00 | 40 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANDRITZ terminates share buy-back program
Graz, February 1, 2021. On October 16, 2020, the Executive Board and Supervisory
Board of ANDRITZ AG decided to purchase ANDRITZ AG no-par value shares issued to
bearers. The purchase was based on the authorization granted by the 111th Annual
General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG on March 23, 2018 (pursuant to § 65 (1), line 8 of
the Austrian Corporation Act). This authorization was published on March 26,
2018 via an electronically operated information system.
The resolution states that up to 1,000,000 shares - equal to 0.96% of the
company's voting share capital - shall be purchased between November 5, 2020 and
February 1, 2021. Lowest amount: proportional amount of the capital stock per
share. Highest amount: The highest amount per share must not exceed 10% of the
average, unweighted closing price on the preceding 10 trading days.
The Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG hereby gives notice that no shares have been
bought back between November 5, 2020 and February 1, 2021 and that the buy-back
program was terminated.
- End -
ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative
plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the
hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/
liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal
feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded
off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and
panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand
name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and
more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.
Further inquiry note:
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Group Finance
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
A-8045 Graz
phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415
mail: welcome@andritz.com
WWW: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4827595
OTS: Andritz AG
ISIN: AT0000730007
Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANDRITZ terminates share buy-back program
Graz, February 1, 2021. On October 16, 2020, the Executive Board and Supervisory
Board of ANDRITZ AG decided to purchase ANDRITZ AG no-par value shares issued to
bearers. The purchase was based on the authorization granted by the 111th Annual
General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG on March 23, 2018 (pursuant to § 65 (1), line 8 of
the Austrian Corporation Act). This authorization was published on March 26,
2018 via an electronically operated information system.
The resolution states that up to 1,000,000 shares - equal to 0.96% of the
company's voting share capital - shall be purchased between November 5, 2020 and
February 1, 2021. Lowest amount: proportional amount of the capital stock per
share. Highest amount: The highest amount per share must not exceed 10% of the
average, unweighted closing price on the preceding 10 trading days.
The Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG hereby gives notice that no shares have been
bought back between November 5, 2020 and February 1, 2021 and that the buy-back
program was terminated.
- End -
ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative
plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the
hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/
liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal
feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded
off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and
panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand
name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and
more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.
Further inquiry note:
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Group Finance
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
A-8045 Graz
phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415
mail: welcome@andritz.com
WWW: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4827595
OTS: Andritz AG
ISIN: AT0000730007
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0