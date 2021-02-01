EANS-Other capital market information Andritz AG / Notification of share buyback transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 01.02.2021, 21:00 | 40 | 0 | 0 01.02.2021, 21:00 |

Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a

Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this

announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ANDRITZ terminates share buy-back program



Graz, February 1, 2021. On October 16, 2020, the Executive Board and Supervisory

Board of ANDRITZ AG decided to purchase ANDRITZ AG no-par value shares issued to

bearers. The purchase was based on the authorization granted by the 111th Annual

General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG on March 23, 2018 (pursuant to § 65 (1), line 8 of

the Austrian Corporation Act). This authorization was published on March 26,

2018 via an electronically operated information system.



The resolution states that up to 1,000,000 shares - equal to 0.96% of the

company's voting share capital - shall be purchased between November 5, 2020 and

February 1, 2021. Lowest amount: proportional amount of the capital stock per

share. Highest amount: The highest amount per share must not exceed 10% of the

average, unweighted closing price on the preceding 10 trading days.



The Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG hereby gives notice that no shares have been

bought back between November 5, 2020 and February 1, 2021 and that the buy-back

program was terminated.



- End -



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative

plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the

hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/

liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal

feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded

off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and

panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand

name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and

more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.







Further inquiry note:

Dr. Michael Buchbauer

Head of Group Finance

Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979

Fax: +43 316 6902 465

mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Andritz AG

Stattegger Straße 18

A-8045 Graz

phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0

FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415

mail: welcome@andritz.com

WWW: www.andritz.com

ISIN: AT0000730007

indexes: WBI,

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4827595

OTS: Andritz AG

ISIN: AT0000730007





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of aEurope-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of thisannouncement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------ANDRITZ terminates share buy-back programGraz, February 1, 2021. On October 16, 2020, the Executive Board and SupervisoryBoard of ANDRITZ AG decided to purchase ANDRITZ AG no-par value shares issued tobearers. The purchase was based on the authorization granted by the 111th AnnualGeneral Meeting of ANDRITZ AG on March 23, 2018 (pursuant to § 65 (1), line 8 ofthe Austrian Corporation Act). This authorization was published on March 26,2018 via an electronically operated information system.The resolution states that up to 1,000,000 shares - equal to 0.96% of thecompany's voting share capital - shall be purchased between November 5, 2020 andFebruary 1, 2021. Lowest amount: proportional amount of the capital stock pershare. Highest amount: The highest amount per share must not exceed 10% of theaverage, unweighted closing price on the preceding 10 trading days.The Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG hereby gives notice that no shares have beenbought back between November 5, 2020 and February 1, 2021 and that the buy-backprogram was terminated.- End -ANDRITZ GROUPInternational technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovativeplants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, thehydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animalfeed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is roundedoff with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens andpanelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brandname of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees andmore than 280 locations in over 40 countries.Further inquiry note:Dr. Michael BuchbauerHead of Group FinanceTel.: +43 316 6902 2979Fax: +43 316 6902 465mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Andritz AGStattegger Straße 18A-8045 Grazphone: +43 (0)316 6902-0FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415mail: welcome@andritz.comWWW: www.andritz.comISIN: AT0000730007indexes: WBI, ATX stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4827595OTS: Andritz AGISIN: AT0000730007 Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Andritz Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer