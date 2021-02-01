IHS Markit to Present at Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that Jonathan Gear, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, and Adam Kansler, President of Financial Services, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for approximately 8:50 a.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the IHS Markit website at http://investor.ihsmarkit.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the conclusion of the live event via the same website link.