 

Fiserv Named a World’s Most Admired Company for 2021

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, has been named to the annual ranking of FORTUNE “World’s Most Admired Companies” for the eighth consecutive year. This index determines the best-regarded companies across industry sectors, and is widely considered to be the definitive scorecard on corporate reputation.

Among companies in the Financial Data Services category, Fiserv received the top mark for People Management, and second highest marks for Social Responsibility, Innovation, Use of Corporate Assets and Long-Term Investment Value, recognizing the company’s strength and leadership. Fiserv was also noted for its Quality of Management, Quality of Products and Services, Global Competitiveness and Financial Soundness.

“This accolade belongs to all Fiserv associates who, during the past 12 months, have continued to lead with quality and client excellence in everything they do,” said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “Their commitment to enabling the essential financial services on which the world relies has been relentless during this unprecedented period, and I thank all of our more than 40,000 associates worldwide for their continued dedication and hard work.”

FORTUNE collaborates with Korn Ferry on the survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies, beginning with approximately 1,500 global candidates. A total of 670 companies in 30 countries are evaluated by their peers within each industry. Evaluators provide a numeric value for each of nine attributes — Financial Soundness; Global Competitiveness; Innovation; Long-Term Investment Value; People Management; Quality of Management; Quality of Products and Services; Social Responsibility; Use of Company Assets.

“In what has been a tumultuous year, we are delighted to once again spotlight companies that have been selected as global corporate role models,” said FORTUNE Editor in Chief Clifton Leaf. “We congratulate all these organizations, whose peers have recognized them for the many things they do well.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv
 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500 and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

