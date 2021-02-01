H2O Innovation Acquires a Specialty Products Company Boosting its Membrane Chemicals Capabilities

Highlights



Immediate acquisition of the remaining 76% of GMP.

Immediately accretive to Corporation’s earning per share (EPS).

Increased the Corporation’s EBITDA on a proforma basis by more than 10%.

Valuation based on a multiple of 6x EBITDA, paid over three years with earn-out based on 2021 and 2022 GMP’s EBITDA.

Transaction paid through the Corporation’s existing working capital.

For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2020, GMP’s revenues were €5.00 M ($7.75 M)1.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”), focusing on the growth of the technical, geographic, and commercial scale of its specialty chemicals business lines, is proud to announce the acquisition, as of today, of the remaining 76% of the issued and outstanding shares of Genesys Membrane Products, S.L. (“GMP”), located in Madrid, Spain, from arm's length sellers. The Corporation had taken a 24% ownership stake in GMP through the acquisition of Genesys in the UK on November 15, 2019.

The valuation of GMP is based on six times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”). The purchase price will be paid in cash over the next 3 years and will be based on two times the EBITDA of GMP for each calendar year of 2020, 2021 and 2022, multiplied by 76%. At closing, the Corporation paid out from its working capital an initial amount of €1.54 M ($2.40 M), which is subject to certain adjustments upon receipt of the 2020 audited financial statements. The earn-out due for 2021 and 2022 will be calculated and paid, using the same formula once the audited financial statements for each of those years will be completed.

For the year ending on December 31, 2020, based on unaudited figures currently available, GMP’s revenues stood at approximately €5.00 M ($7.75 M). Twenty-four percent (24%) of GMP’s EBITDA have already been accounted for in the Corporation’s financial statements as a share of profit in an associate, using the equity method. As of the closing date, 100% of GMP’s results will be consolidated in the Corporation on a going-forward basis, which will increase the Corporation’s EBITDA on proforma basis by more than 10%.