Welltok Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Driving Critical Actions within the Healthcare Space and Beyond with Its Data-powered Consumer Activation Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American consumer healthcare engagement market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Welltok, Inc. with the 2021 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its consumer activation platform. The company uses machine learning, predictive models, and multi-channel outreach to engage consumers in personalized and rewarding ways to drive actions like closing gaps in care, scheduling a screening, or getting vaccinated. With an extensive database and the ability to target, reward, and engage across various communication channels, Welltok can drive key actions in the healthcare space and beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430656/Welltok_Award.jpg

"Welltok's consumer activation platform personalizes consumers' experiences on behalf of their sponsor (health plan, health system, employers, and others) to optimize total wellbeing at the individual level," said Daniel Ruppar, Consulting Director at Frost & Sullivan. "There is a greater appreciation and emphasis across the industry to understand social determinants of health factors (e.g., education level, household composition, purchasing habits) concerning a person's health status and likelihood to engage. Welltok provides this valued information."

The Welltok platform supports the needs of many stakeholders. For example, it enables health plans to deliver a meaningful member experience that creates loyalty, closes gaps in care, improves medication adherence, delivers key communications, and connects members with appropriate wellness programs. Whereas for a health system, the platform may run patient engagement and acquisition campaigns or promote high-value service lines while also delivering COVID-critical communications. Finally, employers may use the platform to centralize all available employee benefits and incentivize participation with one of Welltok's Connect Ecosystem Partners that may address back pain, pre-diabetes, or smoking cessation.