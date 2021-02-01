Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (“iRhythm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRTC ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 2, 2020, iRhythm issued a press release stating that new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) physician fee guidelines would change how payments for its Zio XT remote cardiac monitoring services would be calculated.

On this news, the Company’s stock price dropped approximately 20%.

On January 29, 2021, a research analyst from Baird indicated that the recent publication by Novitas Solutions, a Medicare Administrative Contractor, of reimbursement rates for CPT codes are "way lower than" those published in the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $82.58, or 32.90%, to close at $168.42 per share on January 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

