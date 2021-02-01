 

Perini Management Services, Inc. Awarded $44.1 Million San Juan Custom House Renovation Contract

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Perini Management Services, Inc., has been awarded a fixed-price task order contract by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection valued at approximately $44.1 million to repair the San Juan Custom House in Puerto Rico.

The San Juan Custom House, built in 1924, is a Spanish Colonial Revival style building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Architecturally, it is one of the nation's most distinguished custom houses. The exterior and interior terra cotta ornamentation is especially notable.

The two-year project involves complete renovation and restoration of the historic 2-story building. The project scope entails exterior façade (including terra cotta) repair and restoration, interior structural concrete repairs, interior building renovation, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, communications, fire protection system, and site restoration and improvements. All renovation work will follow strict guidelines with regard to preservation of historical fabric for this project.

This task order falls under the Homeland Security National Multiple Award Construction Contract II (NMACC II). The contract value will be included in the Company’s first quarter 2021 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.



