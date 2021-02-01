 

QUEST WATER PROVIDES UPDATE ON DEPLOYMENT OF FIRST AQUATAP SYSTEM IN THE DRC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 21:28  |  73   |   |   

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUEST WATER GLOBAL, INC. (OTC Pink: QWTR) ("Quest" and/or the "Company"), an innovative water technology company and developer of the solar-powered AQUAtap water purification, desalination, and distribution technology and the WEPS WaterMaker Atmospheric Water Extraction and Purification System, announced today an update to the Company’s press release dated May 21, 2019.

The strategic partnership between Quest Water Solutions Inc. (“QWSI”), a wholly owned Canadian operating subsidiary of the Company, American Venture Mergers and Acquisitions, LLC (“AVMA”), and Kalo Products SARL (“Kalo”) has been duly organized and incorporated in the Democratic Republic of Congo (“DRC”) as the AQUAtap Oasis Partnership SARL (the “Partnership”). The Partnership plans to fulfill and implement the parties’ commitment to install and operate the first 500 systems in Phase 1 of a multi-year implementation plan as originally proposed to DRC President Tshisekedi on July 26, 2019. The AQUAtap systems, to be co-branded “AQUAtap Oasis Community Water Centers”, will be installed in underserved rural communities throughout the DRC.

The global Coronavirus pandemic has severely disrupted the Company’s supply chains. Construction work on the installation site also came to a standstill several times over the past year due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, the installation site is now ready and the first AQUAtap is currently in the DRC being prepared for installation at its site in an underserved community within the capital city of Kinshasa. This first AQUAtap is a milestone for the Partnership. The system is expected to provide clean, safe water to 2,400 residents at affordable, socially responsible prices.

“We believe that through the provision of clean water, our Partnership has the power to change lives. This first phase of our initiative in DRC is a demonstration of our belief in action,” commented John Balanko, Managing Director of AQUAtap Oasis Partnership SARL and CEO of Quest Water Solutions Inc. “The first AQUAtap Oasis Community Water Center in Kinshasa is more than a place to get clean water, it’s a commitment of our collective responsibility to help break the cycle of poverty and transform lives while building resilient and self-sufficient communities.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QUEST WATER PROVIDES UPDATE ON DEPLOYMENT OF FIRST AQUATAP SYSTEM IN THE DRC VANCOUVER, CANADA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - QUEST WATER GLOBAL, INC. (OTC Pink: QWTR) ("Quest" and/or the "Company"), an innovative water technology company and developer of the solar-powered AQUAtap water purification, desalination, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus