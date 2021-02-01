QUEST WATER PROVIDES UPDATE ON DEPLOYMENT OF FIRST AQUATAP SYSTEM IN THE DRC

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUEST WATER GLOBAL, INC. (OTC Pink: QWTR) ("Quest" and/or the "Company"), an innovative water technology company and developer of the solar-powered AQUAtap water purification, desalination, and distribution technology and the WEPS WaterMaker Atmospheric Water Extraction and Purification System, announced today an update to the Company’s press release dated May 21, 2019.



The strategic partnership between Quest Water Solutions Inc. (“QWSI”), a wholly owned Canadian operating subsidiary of the Company, American Venture Mergers and Acquisitions, LLC (“AVMA”), and Kalo Products SARL (“Kalo”) has been duly organized and incorporated in the Democratic Republic of Congo (“DRC”) as the AQUAtap Oasis Partnership SARL (the “Partnership”). The Partnership plans to fulfill and implement the parties’ commitment to install and operate the first 500 systems in Phase 1 of a multi-year implementation plan as originally proposed to DRC President Tshisekedi on July 26, 2019. The AQUAtap systems, to be co-branded “AQUAtap Oasis Community Water Centers”, will be installed in underserved rural communities throughout the DRC.

The global Coronavirus pandemic has severely disrupted the Company’s supply chains. Construction work on the installation site also came to a standstill several times over the past year due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, the installation site is now ready and the first AQUAtap is currently in the DRC being prepared for installation at its site in an underserved community within the capital city of Kinshasa. This first AQUAtap is a milestone for the Partnership. The system is expected to provide clean, safe water to 2,400 residents at affordable, socially responsible prices.

“We believe that through the provision of clean water, our Partnership has the power to change lives. This first phase of our initiative in DRC is a demonstration of our belief in action,” commented John Balanko, Managing Director of AQUAtap Oasis Partnership SARL and CEO of Quest Water Solutions Inc. “The first AQUAtap Oasis Community Water Center in Kinshasa is more than a place to get clean water, it’s a commitment of our collective responsibility to help break the cycle of poverty and transform lives while building resilient and self-sufficient communities.”