 

Labcorp Named to FORTUNE Magazine’s 2021 ‘World’s Most Admired Companies,’ Making the Annual List for the Third Time

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that it has been named to FORTUNE magazine's 2021 List of World’s Most Admired Companies, making the annual list for the third time. The annual survey, conducted by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, is given to top executives, directors, and financial analysts to identify the companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005882/en/

“Our team at Labcorp has been working tirelessly to provide data, insights, and answers for healthcare providers, drug developers, and the public during this incredibly challenging time,” said Adam Schechter, chairman and CEO, Labcorp. “We’re honored that FORTUNE has recognized the efforts of our global employees and the strength of our company, as we use our scientific knowledge to advance health, helping people live better and live longer.”

In 2020, Labcorp emerged as a leader in the fight against COVID-19 through its expertise in testing, collecting actionable insights, and deploying those insights to make studies and trials better and faster through its Covance by Labcorp business. The full suite of services Labcorp offers across diagnostics and drug development are helping not only in the response to COVID-19, but also in the research, analysis, and treatment of diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and diabetes.

FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. Korn Ferry has collaborated with FORTUNE annually since 1997 to identify, select, and rank the World’s Most Admired Companies and uncover the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their peers. To compile the rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness.

