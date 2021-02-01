Cirrus Logic Reports Q3 FY21 Revenue of $485.8 Million

“Cirrus Logic delivered revenue above the high end of guidance in the December quarter, as we experienced strong demand for products shipping in recently introduced smartphones,” said John Forsyth, chief executive officer. “We are delighted with our customer engagement and design-in activity during the quarter, and remain focused on developing a roadmap of innovative products that will enable the company to capitalize on growing demand for audio and high-performance mixed-signal solutions. Given the strength of the current smartphone market cycle, and the new product introductions in the pipeline, we are excited about the outlook for the company.”

Reported Financial Results – Third Quarter FY21

Revenue of $485.8 million;

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.8 percent;

GAAP operating expenses of $121.8 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $105.7 million; and

GAAP earnings per share of $1.91 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.13.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included in the tables accompanying this press release.

Business Outlook – Fourth Quarter FY21

Revenue is expected to range between $280 million and $320 million;

GAAP gross margin is forecasted to be between 50 percent and 52 percent; and

Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are anticipated to range between $121 million and $127 million, including approximately $15 million in stock-based compensation expense and $3 million in amortization of acquired intangibles.

Share Repurchase Authorization

The company also announced that its Board of Directors recently authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $350 million of the company's common stock, in addition to the $55 million remaining from the Board’s previous share repurchase authorization in January 2019. The repurchases will be funded from working capital and anticipated cash from operations and may occur from time to time depending on a variety of factors, including general market and economic conditions and other corporate considerations. The share repurchase program is designed to comply with all applicable securities laws and may be suspended or discontinued at any time without notice.

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Cirrus Logic's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the company has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, operating income and profit, operating expenses, gross margin and profit, tax expense, tax expense impact on earnings per share, and effective tax rate. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release contain forward-looking statements including our statements about the company’s ability to develop a robust pipeline of innovative products that will enable us to capitalize on growing demand for audio and high-performance mixed-signal solutions in the markets we serve, along with estimates for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 revenue, gross margin, combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expense levels, stock compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangibles. In some cases, forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “goals,” “opportunity,” “estimates,” “intend,” and variations of these types of words and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to our plans, expectations, strategies or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of the global COVID-19 outbreak and the measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, including any disruptions to our business that could result from measures to contain the outbreak that may be taken by governmental authorities in the jurisdictions in which we and our supply chain operate; the susceptibility of the markets we address to economic downturns, including as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the actions taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; the risks of doing business internationally, including increased import/export restrictions and controls (e.g., the effect of the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce placing Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and certain of its affiliates on the Bureau’s Entity List), imposition of trade protection measures (e.g., tariffs or taxes), security and health risks, possible disruptions in transportation networks, and other economic, social, military and geo-political conditions in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate; recent increased industry-wide capacity constraints that may impact our ability to meet current customer demand, which could cause an unanticipated decline in our sales and damage our existing customer relationships and our ability to establish new customer relationships; the potential for increased prices due to capacity constraints in our supply chain, which, if we are unable to increase our selling price to our customers, could result in lower revenues and margins that could adversely affect our financial results; the level of orders and shipments during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, customer cancellations of orders, or the failure to place orders consistent with forecasts, along with the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 28, 2020 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this news release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dec. 26, Sep. 26, Dec. 28, Dec. 26, Dec. 28, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Q3'21 Q2'21 Q3'20 Q3'21 Q3'20 Portable products $ 450,305 $ 312,911 $ 344,870 $ 973,877 $ 897,187 Non-portable and other products 35,490 34,414 29,798 101,816 104,646 Net sales 485,795 347,325 374,668 1,075,693 1,001,833 Cost of sales 234,295 167,115 177,163 516,511 473,901 Gross profit 251,500 180,210 197,505 559,182 527,932 Gross margin 51.8 % 51.9 % 52.7 % 52.0 % 52.7 % Research and development 89,435 84,810 88,713 252,986 265,782 Selling, general and administrative 32,415 31,247 36,113 93,366 98,651 Restructuring costs - - - 352 - Total operating expenses 121,850 116,057 124,826 346,704 364,433 Income from operations 129,650 64,153 72,679 212,478 163,499 Interest income 1,206 1,378 2,392 4,160 6,927 Other income (expense) (207 ) 784 (563 ) 688 (1,509 ) Income before income taxes 130,649 66,315 74,508 217,326 168,917 Provision for income taxes 16,281 6,829 5,996 25,263 19,577 Net income $ 114,368 $ 59,486 $ 68,512 $ 192,063 $ 149,340 Basic earnings per share: $ 1.97 $ 1.02 $ 1.18 $ 3.30 $ 2.56 Diluted earnings per share: $ 1.91 $ 0.99 $ 1.13 $ 3.20 $ 2.47 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 58,024 58,191 58,188 58,176 58,247 Diluted 59,963 60,127 60,492 60,101 60,395 Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) (not prepared in accordance with GAAP) Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dec. 26, Sep. 26, Dec. 28, Dec. 26, Dec. 28, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income Reconciliation Q3'21 Q2'21 Q3'20 Q3'21 Q3'20 GAAP Net Income $ 114,368 $ 59,486 $ 68,512 $ 192,063 $ 149,340 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 2,998 2,998 6,470 8,994 20,420 Stock-based compensation expense 13,287 15,476 14,160 42,069 39,705 Restructuring costs - - 1,323 352 1,323 Adjustment to income taxes (2,897 ) (2,293 ) (4,871 ) (8,172 ) (11,091 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 127,756 $ 75,667 $ 85,594 $ 235,306 $ 199,697 Earnings Per Share Reconciliation GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 1.91 $ 0.99 $ 1.13 $ 3.20 $ 2.47 Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles 0.05 0.05 0.11 0.15 0.34 Effect of Stock-based compensation expense 0.22 0.26 0.23 0.70 0.66 Effect of Restructuring costs - - 0.02 0.01 0.02 Effect of Adjustment to income taxes (0.05 ) (0.04 ) (0.08 ) (0.14 ) (0.18 ) Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 2.13 $ 1.26 $ 1.41 $ 3.92 $ 3.31 Operating Income Reconciliation GAAP Operating Income $ 129,650 $ 64,153 $ 72,679 $ 212,478 $ 163,499 GAAP Operating Profit 26.7 % 18.5 % 19.4 % 19.8 % 16.3 % Amortization of acquisition intangibles 2,998 2,998 6,470 8,994 20,420 Stock-based compensation expense - COGS 236 197 200 640 695 Stock-based compensation expense - R&D 9,526 9,235 9,343 27,414 24,413 Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A 3,525 6,044 4,617 14,015 14,597 Restructuring costs - - 1,323 352 1,323 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 145,935 $ 82,627 $ 94,632 $ 263,893 $ 224,947 Non-GAAP Operating Profit 30.0 % 23.8 % 25.3 % 24.5 % 22.5 % Operating Expense Reconciliation GAAP Operating Expenses $ 121,850 $ 116,057 $ 124,826 $ 346,704 $ 364,433 Amortization of acquisition intangibles (2,998 ) (2,998 ) (6,470 ) (8,994 ) (20,420 ) Stock-based compensation expense - R&D (9,526 ) (9,235 ) (9,343 ) (27,414 ) (24,413 ) Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A (3,525 ) (6,044 ) (4,617 ) (14,015 ) (14,597 ) Restructuring costs - - (1,201 ) (352 ) (1,201 ) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 105,801 $ 97,780 $ 103,195 $ 295,929 $ 303,802 Gross Margin/Profit Reconciliation GAAP Gross Profit $ 251,500 $ 180,210 $ 197,505 $ 559,182 $ 527,932 GAAP Gross Margin 51.8 % 51.9 % 52.7 % 52.0 % 52.7 % Stock-based compensation expense - COGS 236 197 200 640 695 Restructuring costs - COGS - - 122 - 122 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 251,736 $ 180,407 $ 197,827 $ 559,822 $ 528,749 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 51.8 % 51.9 % 52.8 % 52.0 % 52.8 % Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation GAAP Tax Expense $ 16,281 $ 6,829 $ 5,996 $ 25,263 $ 19,577 GAAP Effective Tax Rate 12.5 % 10.3 % 8.0 % 11.6 % 11.6 % Adjustments to income taxes 2,897 2,293 4,871 8,172 11,091 Non-GAAP Tax Expense $ 19,178 $ 9,122 $ 10,867 $ 33,435 $ 30,668 Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate 13.1 % 10.8 % 11.3 % 12.4 % 13.3 % Tax Impact to EPS Reconciliation GAAP Tax Expense $ 0.27 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.42 $ 0.32 Adjustments to income taxes 0.05 0.04 0.08 0.14 0.18 Non-GAAP Tax Expense $ 0.32 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.56 $ 0.50

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET unaudited; in thousands Dec. 26, Mar. 28, Dec. 28, 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 327,294 $ 292,119 $ 342,301 Marketable securities 43,289 22,008 13,098 Accounts receivable, net 244,803 153,998 175,937 Inventories 142,689 146,725 137,920 Other current assets 45,469 35,346 45,345 Total current Assets 803,544 650,196 714,601 Long-term marketable securities 326,491 283,573 250,162 Right-of-use lease assets 135,719 141,274 141,348 Property and equipment, net 154,312 158,244 174,390 Intangibles, net 24,322 34,430 47,133 Goodwill 287,518 287,088 285,904 Deferred tax asset 7,277 10,052 9,183 Other assets 86,446 27,820 24,819 Total assets $ 1,825,629 $ 1,592,677 $ 1,647,540 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 90,814 $ 78,412 $ 98,835 Accrued salaries and benefits 39,367 42,439 34,228 Lease liability 14,539 13,580 13,863 Other accrued liabilities 40,135 24,206 31,385 Total current liabilities 184,855 158,637 178,311 Non-current lease liability 129,583 129,312 133,993 Non-current income taxes 70,866 71,143 72,422 Other long-term liabilities 39,968 3,806 2,934 Stockholders' equity: Capital stock 1,483,567 1,434,929 1,417,646 Accumulated deficit (88,238 ) (201,681 ) (157,869 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,028 (3,469 ) 103 Total stockholders' equity 1,400,357 1,229,779 1,259,880 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,825,629 $ 1,592,677 $ 1,647,540 Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

